HIGH POINT – T. Wingate Andrews boys rallied from a slow start and defeated Southern Guilford 67-58 in the consolation bracket of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Tuesday at Southwest Guilford.
Down 30-20 at halftime, the Red Raiders opened the third quarter on a 13-1 run to take their first lead 33-31 with 5:40 left in the period. After three lead changes and two ties, the Storm managed to go up five at 43-38.
Andrews then used its defense to take control, going on an 18-4 run for a 56-47 lead with just over five minutes left. Southern managed to get within four but the Red Raiders pushed back with an 8-1 run and led 64-43 with 30 seconds left.
Jalen Bennett led Andrews with 20 points keyed by three 3s during the second-half comeback. D.J. Jackson added 16, all in the second half, and hit 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter. Corey Pate had nine and Ty Little eight.
Nick Blackston scored 14 for Southern (8-4). Jacquarie Love, Jamais Ferere and Zymir German had 11 apiece.
SW GUILFORD, W. BRUNSWICK
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford’s started fast, upped the margin in the third quarter and defeated West Brunswick 78-62 in the consolation bracket of the Sheetz Christmas Holiday Classic on Tuesday at Southwest Guilford.
Southwest, playing its old gym for the first time in nearly a decade, led 22-13 after the first quarter, 38-31 at the half and used a run to gu up 55-37 late in the third quarter, The Patriots got as close as 10 early in the fourth but the Cowboys bounced back with seven straight points to push their advantage to 63-46.
Noah Goldston led Southwest (4-4) with 16 points and Amarya Huggins had 15 as both scored nine in the second half. Henry Giant added 14 that included eight after halftime. Corbin Wilson had 10.
Kevin Daniels led the Patriots with 18. J.J. Cobb had 14 and Jordan McCall 10.
HIGH COUNTRY CLASSIC
TUESDAY
BISHOP, COVENANT DAY
BOONE – Bishop McGuinness’s girls led by 15 at halftime and defeated Covenant Day 63-29 in the first round of the High Country Classic at Watauga High School.
Adelaide Jernigan led the Villains (6-2) with 17 points that included 15 in the first half.
DAVIDSON-RANDOLPH TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
WHEATMORE, LEDFORD
WALLBURG – Kara Comer scored 27 points to help lead Wheatmore past Ledford 56-47 in double overtime in the opening round of the girls bracket Monday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Kylie Biggs added 16 points for the Warriors (7-2), who outscored the Panthers 11-5 in second overtime after the teams were tied 42-all at the end of one overtime. The teams were tied at 36-all at the end of regulation.
Morgan Harrison scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (5-2).
LEDFORD BOYS, WHEATMORE
WALLBURG – Ledford defeated Wheatmore 72-50 in the opening round of the boys bracket Monday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Alex Reece scored 23 points to lead the Panthers (5-1), who led 17-8 after one quarter and 34-27 at halftime. Canon Roberts added 16 points, while Nate Carr and Nic Morgan each followed with nine points.
Kaleb Lockwood scored 10 points for the Warriors (6-3), while Tyler Kimball chipped in nine points and Jake Haynes had eight points.
OAK GROVE GIRLS, EASTERN RANDOLPH
WALLBURG – Oak Grove rolled past Eastern Randolph 67-32 in the opening round of the girls bracket Monday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Zaire Jones scored 21 points to lead the Grizzlies (8-3), who led 16-3 after one quarter and 34-14 at halftime. Trista Charles tacked on 13 points, while Abby Floyd had nine points.
OAK GROVE BOYS, EASTERN RANDOLPH
WALLBURG – Oak Grove topped Eastern Randolph 56-51 in the opening round of the boys bracket Monday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Gavin Stinson scored 16 points to lead the Grizzlies (3-7), who led 28-27 at halftime but fell behind 42-37 heading to the fourth. Luke Long added 13 points, followed by Lane Kimemr with 11 points.
TRINITY BOYS, SOUTH DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Trinity cruised past South Davidson 78-26 in the opening round of the boys bracket Monday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Dominic Payne scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs (10-1). Brandon Campbell and Trace Moffitt each followed with 15 points.
TRINITY GIRLS, SOUTH DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Trinity edged South Davidson 49-44 in the opening round of the girls bracket Monday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Autumn Gentry scored 32 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-8), who led 16-6 after one quarter and 28-18 at halftime. Kennedy Jackson added 10 points, while Kaylee McDonald had five points.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, SW RANDOLPH
WALLBURG – Thomasville beat Southwestern Randolph 69-46 in the opening round of the boys bracket Monday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
CJ Dickerson scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-2), who led 27-13 after one quarter and 40-21 at halftime. Lymeake Washington added 11 points, followed by Jonathan Gladdon with 10 points.
THOMASVILLE GIRLS, SW RANDOLPH
WALLBURG – Thomasville lost 57-7 against Southwestern Randolph in the opening round of the girls bracket Monday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Laila Johnson scored four points to lead the Bulldogs (0-5).
EAST DAVIDSON, ASHEBORO
FRANKLINVILLE – East Davidson fell 87-53 against Asheboro in the opening round of the boys bracket Monday at Providence Grove in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Badin Gusa scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (0-11) while Lucas Johnson added eight points.
In the girls game, Asheboro won 61-46. Kara Mahan scored 17 points to lead the Golden Eagles (0-11), followed by Callie Warrick with 12 points.
HAECO TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
RAGSDALE GIRLS, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale’s girls held Grimsley to single digits in each quarter and waltzed to 51-23 victory in the opening round of the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational on Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Krupa Patel led the Tigers’ scoring with 14 points. Mya Patrick and Victoria Boddie added 10 each.
Ragsdale led 15-2 at the end of the first period, 34-9 at halftime and 39-16 going into the fourth quarter.
RAGSDALE BOYS, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Grimsley’s boys rallied for a 67-62 victory over Ragsdale in the opening round of the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational on Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Down 55-48 at the end of three quarters, the Whirlies outscored the Tigers 19-7 in the final period.
Tyler Albright led Grimsley with 16 points. Jordan Wall added 11, and Jayden Watlington and Alex Taylor had 11 apiece.
The Whirlies hit 21 of 31 free throws that included 12 of 19 in the fourth quarter while the Tigers were 9 of 14 for the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.