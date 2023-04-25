WINSTON-SALEM — T.W. Andrews crushed North Forsyth 23-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Monday at North Forsyth.
The Red Raiders improved to 4-10 overall and 2-8 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian topped The Burlington School 5-0 in baseball Monday at Wesleyan’s baseball field.
Christian Walker had two hits for the Trojans (12-3). Hudson Lance added a triple and two RBIs, while Will Papciak had a double and an RBI. Roddy Woodard also had a hit and an RBI.
Papciak also struck out seven in five innings on the mound, while Woodard struck out three in two hitless innings.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, PAGE
PAGE — Southern Guilford beat Page 6-1 in nonconference baseball Monday at Page. The Storm improved to 10-11.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, SALEM ACADEMY
WINSTON-SALEM — Westchester Country Day won 8-0 against host Salem Academy in girls soccer Monday. The Wildcats improved to 5-5-1.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY — Wheatmore raced past Randleman 10-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Wheatmore. The Warriors — highlighted by Summer Bowman eclipsing the school record with 48 assists — improved to 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
MIDWAY — Oak Grove rolled by Central Davidson 6-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies improved to 10-1-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
LACROSSE
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford rolled past rival Ragsdale 17-0 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Monday. The Cowboys improved to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference while the Tigers dropped to 0-10 and 0-8.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness beat host Atkins 18-7 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont girls lacrosse Monday. The match was to determine the conference’s top seed.
Kate Dennen had 12 goals and one assist to lead the Villains, while Ella Suire had three goals and two assists, Sarah Pulliam had two goals and an assist, and Emery Grunwald had a goal and an assist.
Grace Khol (two saves) and Maddie Edwards (six saves) split time in goal.
BOYS GOLF
AT HPCC-WILLOW CREEK
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian posted a third-place finish to highlight Monday’s PTAC boys golf match at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
Forsyth Country Day, led by medalist Kyle Hass with a 37, won with a 153 — edging Greensboro Day with a 155. HPCA followed in third with a 166, while Westchester Country Day, counting four scores, was sixth with a 187.
Ryan Tuttle led HPCA with a 40, followed by Cameron Crumpler with a 41, Carter Medlin with a 42 and Jace Harris with a 43. Thomas Brinson led Westchester with a 44, while Jackson Hedrcik had a 45, Adam Martin had a 47 and Mac Timberlake had a 51.
TRACK
AT HIGH POINT ATHLETIC COMPLEX
HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness’ girls were first and its boys were second in Monday’s Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference meet hosted by Cornerstone Charter on Monday at Aderholdt Track.
Bishop’s girls won with a team score of 169, followed by Cornerstone with 98. Cornerstone’s boys won with 143 points, ahead of Bishop with 114.
Winning events for Bishop were: Grace Harriman (girls shot put, 32-7; girls discus 103-9), Mary Rashford (girls long jump, 15-9.50), Isabella Ross (girls high jump, 4-10), Theresa Schultheis (girls 100 hurdles, 20.20), Nick Arnold (boys 110 hurdles, 16.61; boys 300 hurdles, 42.30), Sofia Wolff (girls 1600, 6:05.00; girls 800, 2:48.70) and David Armstrong (boys 800, 2:08.00), as well as the girls 4x800 (11:21.90), girls 4x100 (56.90) and girls 4x400 (4:46.40) relays.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GLENN
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford beat Glenn 9-5 in nonconference softball Monday at Southwest.
Makayla Stefanik had two hits and two RBI to lead the Cowgirls. Damyia McFadden and Aniya Harris each had two hits and an RBI, while Amelia Stewart had a triple and three RBIs. Miracle Kendrick got the pitching win, striking out nine in seven innings.
Southwest improved to 10-8 while the Ladycats dipped to 5-13.
OAK GROVE, FORSYTH HOME EDUCATORS
MIDWAY — Oak Grove won 16-1 in four innings against the Forsyth Home Educators in nonconference softball Monday at Oak Grove.
Isabelle Lawrence had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (16-3). Shae Grainger, who had three RBIs, and Allie Johnston, who had one RBI, each had three hits. Lawrence also got the pitching win, striking out eight in four innings.
