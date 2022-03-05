THOMASVILLE — T.W. Andrews topped Thomasville 11-8 in eight innings Friday in nonconference baseball at Finch Field. The Red Raiders — who scored three runs in the top of the eighth — improved to 1-2 overall while the Bulldogs dropped to 0-2. Matthew Bankhead had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs to lead Thomasville. DeShawn Holman also had two hits and an RBI, while Jaylen Henry had one hit and three RBIs.
MORE BASEBALL
SW GUILFORD, W. ALAMANCE
ELON — Southwest Guilford raced past Western Alamance 19-4 in six innings Friday in nonconference baseball at Western Alamance.
Tyler Shafer had three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs, while Wyatt Stanley, who doubled twice, and Tanner Royals, who doubled once, each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Cowboys (2-0). Joe Specht drove in three. Camden Saylor got the win on the mound. He struck out four while allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in two innings.
HP CHRISTIAN, GASTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian shut out Gaston Christian 6-0 in nonconference baseball Friday at Oak View Baptist Church. Sam Sapp got the win on the mound, while Dylan Story and Garrett Allred pitched in relief for the Cougars (1-1), who quickly built a 4-0 lead through two innings.
WESTCHESTER CD, HARRELLS CHRISTIAN
ROCKY MOUNT — Westchester Country Day crushed Harrells Christian 14-1 in nonconference baseball Friday at Faith Christian. It was the first game of the season for the Wildcats.
GIRLS SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
CLEMMONS — Northern Guilford defeated Southwest Guilford 7-0 on Friday at Truist Sports Park in the consolation bracket of the Triad Cup girls soccer tournament. The Cowgirls moved to 1-2 overall.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE — Wesleyan Christian fell 2-1 against Forsyth Country Day in girls soccer Friday at Forsyth. The Trojans dipped to 1-2.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
CLEMMONS — Ragsdale lost 4-1 against Grimsley on Friday at Truist Sports Park in the division final of the Triad Cup girls soccer tournament. The Tigers, who trailed 2-0 at halftime, fell to 2-1.
SOFTBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, GASTON CHRISTIAN
WALLBURG — High Point Christian rolled past Gaston Christian 12-2 in five innings Friday in nonconference softball at Wallburg Baptist Church. Laci Jarrell had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (2-0), who scored seven runs in the second and four in the third to lead 11-1. Sarah Carter added two hits and two RBIs, while Hailey Allred had two hits and Maci Burkhart, Lauren Sexton and Lila Allred each had a hit and an RBI. Lexi Hall got the win in the circle, striking out nine while allowing three hits and three walks in five innings.
BOYS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, HP CHRISTIAN
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness beat High Point Christian 8-1 in boys tennis Friday at Fourth of July Park. Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Connor Whalen, Jake Whalen and John Hutchinson won in singles for the Villains (1-1). Connor Whalen/Sturgill, Jake Whalen/Hutchinson and Hayden Connor/Chase Wiedwald won in doubles. Bernard Boteng won in singles for the Cougars (0-1).
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, N. RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian defeated North Raleigh Christian 7-2 in boys tennis Friday at NRCA. Logan Prillaman, Ben McCain, Henry Henning and Joe Difoggio won in singles for the Trojans (2-1), while Prillaman/Duncan Bell, John Wagner/McCain and Henning/Difoggio won in doubles.
