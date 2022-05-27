HIGH POINT — Andrews High School’s eighth athletic hall of fame class showcases five Red Raider legends and a state championship team.
Two-sport standouts John Rhinehart and Lonnie Smith will be inducted along with basketball stars Jason Blackwood and Willie Williams and state champion football kicker Nathan Ritter.
The very first state championship team in Andrews’ history also earned enshrinement — the 1972 football squad.
The inductees will be honored at a banquet at the High Point Elks Club on Sept. 22 and introduced during halftime of the Andrews vs. McMichael football game on Sept. 23 at Simeon Stadium.
Prepaid reservations for the banquet are $30 per person. The deadline to register is Sept. 2 and seating is limited. Banquet sponsorship and program ads are available by Aug. 26. For more information, contact Herb Goins at 336-687-0381 or Eddie Raynard at 336-785-5611.
GIRLS SOCCER BISHOP McGUINNESS, CHRIST THE KING
KERNERSVILLE — Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness lost 1-0 against third-seeded Christ the King on Thursday at Bishop in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.
CTK (18-5) scored the lone goal of the match with 9:25 left in the match and will face top-seeded Union Academy in the regional championship. The Villains concluded their season with an 18-5 overall record.
Emily Agejew made eight saves in goal for Bishop.
GENERAL CENTRAL’S COOK RECEIVES NCHSAA SCHOLARSHIP
HIGH POINT — High Point Central’s Alex Cook is one of the recipients of the NCHSAA’s Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship, the association announced Friday.
The scholarship is in support of student-athletes who have displayed exceptional leadership. The other recipients are Mary Shoop from A.C. Reynolds, Sydney Spear from John A. Holmes, Kylie Aldridge from Gray’s Creek and Madissen Cannady from Midway.
Each recipient receives a $2,500 scholarship award and a commemorative plaque.
Cook is a senior at Central, where he was captain of both the boys basketball and baseball teams. He was inducted into the National Honor Society in his junior year and will be valedictorian at graduation.
Cook has helped those affected by hurricanes, helped to renovate two churches and a house and spent time with those left homeless. He will study statistics at one of the four schools to which he has been accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.