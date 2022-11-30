CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina’s Emmie Allen has been included in Top Drawer Soccer’s women’s team of the week for the week of Nov. 21-27.
Allen — a former High Point Christian standout — made a career-high six saves in the Tar Heels’ 2-0 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, and UNC advanced to its 31st College Cup.
The Tar Heels (19-4-1) will face Florida State (17-2-3), the tournament’s top overall seed, in the national semifinals Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The winner will advance to the championship Monday.
Allen, a redshirt freshman goalkeeper, has started 24 matches this season, making 53 saves and tallying seven solo shutouts.
BASKETBALL HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — High Point Central fell 42-30 against Southeast Guilford in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Central.
The Bison lost 64-27 in the girls game. Both Central teams dropped to 0-3.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WEST FORSYTH
CLEMMONS — Southwest Guilford rallied to beat West Forsyth 60-58 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at West Forsyth.
Cale Lloyd had 13 points to lead the Cowboys (2-0), who trailed 25-21 at halftime and 41-36 heading to the fourth. Troy Scarborough and Corbin Wilson each had 11 points, while Noah Goldston had 10 points.
Stevon Harrison had 11 rebounds, while Scarborough had seven.
In the girls game, Southwest lost 47-36 to move to 1-1 overall.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, PROVIDENCE DAY
CHARLOTTE — High Point Christian fell 59-53 against Providence Day in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Providence Day.
In the girls game, the Cougars lost 51-42. Both HPCA teams dipped to 1-3.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian rolled past Forsyth Country Day 66-49 in girls basketball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Lily Pereira scored 17 points — eclipsing 1,000 points for her career — to lead the Trojans (3-3). Taylor Hawley added 14 points, followed by Sara Kate Carr with 12 points.
In the boys game, Wesleyan fell 51-48 to move to 1-4. Jasean Williams had 14 points and six rebounds, while Jordan Dancy had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Trent Jackson had 10 points and six rebounds.
EAST DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — East Davidson lost 68-31 against Providence Grove in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Providence Grove.
In the girls game, the Golden Eagles fell 50-34. Both East teams moved to 0-3.
GLENN, WINSTON-SALEM PREP
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn rolled past Winston-Salem Prep 82-33 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday in Winston-Salem.
The Bobcats improved to 2-1 overall.
In the girls game, Glenn won 40-29 to improve to 2-2.
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford topped West Davidson 58-34 in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday at Ledford.
Morgan Harrison scored 13 points to lead the Panthers (1-0). Sophie Wheat added 11 points, while Aaliyah Townes had 10 points and Aramy Grier had nine points.
In the boys game, Ledford fell 54-45 to move to 0-1.
RAGSDALE, RJ REYNOLDS
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 75-67 against RJ Reynolds in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dipped to 2-1.
In the girls game, Ragsdale lost 60-36 to move to 0-2. Mya Patrick had 15 points, followed by Nicole Tarver with nine.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, UWHARRIE CHARTER
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford beat Uwharrie Charter 45-33 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Southern.
Jamias Ferere had 16 points for the Storm (2-1). Daeshaun Ross added 12 points.
In the girls game, Southern lost 48-32 to move to 0-3.
TRINITY, JORDAN-MATTHEWS
SILER CITY — Trinity raced past Jordan-Matthews 66-53 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Jordan-Matthews.
Dominic Payne scored 32 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-1). Dylan Hodges and Brandon Campbell each added 13 points.
In the girls game, Trinity won 55-14 to improve to 3-1. Autumn Gentry had 29 points, followed by Kennedy Jackson with 16 and Kaelyn Whitehart with eight.
