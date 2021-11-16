TAMPA, Fla. — North Carolina A&T’s Kameron Langley moved past 1,000 points for his career during the Aggies’ 56-54 loss against South Florida in nonconference men’s basketball Monday in Tampa.
Langley — a former Southwest Guilford standout who helped lead the Cowboys to the 4A state championship in 2017 — became the 38th player in program history to reach the mark.
Langley, who Saturday became the program’s all-time leader in steals to go along with his program record for assists, finished the game with five points, seven assists and five rebounds for A&T.
HPU’S WESSLING EARNS WEEKLY HONOR
HIGH POINT — High Point University’s Jenny Wessling was included in this week’s Big South Conference volleyball awards, the conference announced Monday.
Wessling was the libero of the week, while Winthrop’s Jana Owens was the player of the week and North Carolina A&T’s Naiya Sawtelle was the freshman of the week.
Wessling recorded 44 digs and 6.29 digs per set in helping the Panthers win the regular-season title. She opened with 20 digs along with eight assists in a 3-0 win over UNC Asheville on Friday. On Saturday against USC Upstate, Wessling tallied 24 digs in the four-set victory.
HPU’S TERRELL PICKS UP BIG SOUTH AWARD
HIGH POINT — High Point University’s Nakyah Terrell was among this week’s Big South Conference women’s basketball honorees, the conference announced Monday.
Terrell was the freshman of the week, while Gardner-Webb’s Jhessyka Williams and UNC Asheville’s Nadiria Evans were the co-players of the week.
In her first collegiate action, Terrell averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in three games, while going 11 of 20 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. She scored seven points with three rebounds and three assists against Elon; had six points, five boards and five helpers in a win over East Carolina; and tallied a season-high 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting against Mid-Atlantic Christian.
ROWAN EARNS ALL-ACADEMIC HONOR
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Sydney Rowan landed on Conference USA’s All-Academic team, the conference announced Monday.
Rowan, a former High Point Christian volleyball standout, earned the honor for the third straight time in her five-year career.
Rowan already has one degree in Systems Engineering, recently graduating with a 3.9 GPA, and currently sports another 3.9 GPA going after a second degree in Business. Last season, Rowan won C-USA’s Scholar Athlete of the Year honor for the sport of volleyball.
Rowan has started all 24 matches and 87 sets this season, becoming the eighth player in school history to hit her 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. She recently broke the school’s all-time career attacks record, has jumped to fourth in all-time kills and led the squad with 345 kills averaging 3.97/set.
Charlotte begins conference tournament play Friday against Rice.
ROCKERS’ LAWRENCE SIGNS WITH WINTER LEAGUE
HIGH POINT — Tommy Lawrence, the High Point Rockers career leader in wins, has signed to play in the Mexican Winter League with the Sultanes de Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.
Lawrence, a righthanded pitcher, won a franchise record 11 games for the Rockers in 2021, posting an 11-4 record in 19 starts with a 4.82 ERA. He was the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in August as he went 5-0 with a 3.26 ERA with just four walks in 38.2 innings pitched. Lawrence threw the first nine inning complete game in Rockers history when he beat the West Virginia Power 8-3 on August 14.
PREP BASKETBALL NCLA, CLOVER GARDEN
KERNERSVILLE — NC Leadership Academy raced past Clover Garden 61-24 in boys basketball Monday at NCLA.
Troy Shoemaker had 18 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Falcons (1-0). Cade Shoemaker added 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Will Martin followed with seven points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL HP CHRISTIAN, IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY
HIGH POINT — Immaculate Heart of Mary topped High Point Christian 39-32 in girls basketball Monday at HPCA.
Blakely Bowman had 14 points for the Cougars, followed by Landyn Smith with nine, Lauren Sexton with five and MJ Henning with four.
