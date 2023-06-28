THOMASVILLE – Three golfers are tied for the lead heading into today’s final round in the Dogwood Junior Girls State Championship at Colonial Country Club.
First-round co-leader Anna Howerton of Pfafftown, Lila Smith of Raleigh and Sophie Lauture of Concord are knotted at 5-over-par 147.
Howerton shot 5-over 76 in Wednesday’s second round after a par 71 on Tuesday. Smith carded a second-round 73 and Lauture came from five shots back by recording a 71.
Howerton lost all of her first-round advantage when she shot a front-nine 40 that included three bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie. Smith overcame an opening double bogey and shot 35 over the first nine holes and Lauture carded a front-side 36.
Madison Park of Charlotte moved into fourth place at 6-over 148 after a 73. Ellie Hildreth of Wrightsville Beach, who shared the first round lead with Howerton, ballooned to a second round 79 and is tied for fifth at 150 with Rachel Joyce of Pinehurst (74-76).
Hildreth was in the lead at even par at the turn, moved to 1-under with a birdie on 10, bogeyed the next two holes and dropped out of the lead when she played the last four holes in 7-over-par.
Madi Dial of High Point, who was just 5-over after the first, struggled in shooting 84 and tumbled into a tie for 16th at 160.
HITOMS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER WITH ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – The HiToms split a doubleheader with the Asheboro ZooKeepers, winning 9-3 and losing 4-2, in Coastal Plain League baseball Wednesday at Asheboro’s McCrary Park.
In the opener, Nolan McCarthy and Jake Koonin, who homered, each had two hits and two RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (7-11), which scored five runs in the sixth to finally break free after maintaining a slim lead throughout the early innings.
Jay Dill got the pitching win, striking out six in six innings. Jackson Nove pitched a perfect seventh, striking out one.
In the nightcap, Austin Dearing had two hits, including a double, and JD Suarez had an RBI for the HiToms, who trailed 3-0 through three innings but inched within a run in the fifth. Jack Spyke and Rowan Watt each added a double.
Brock Smith took the loss, despite a solid outing – striking out seven in four innings.
POST 87 DOWNS RANDOLPH
THOMASVILLE – High Point Post 87 defeated Randolph County 8-5 in American Legion Area III North baseball Tuesday evening at Finch Field.
The HiToms, keyed by a pair of three-run innings, improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the division. The teams will play again Friday at Randolph.
ANDREWS TO INDUCT HALL OF FAMERS
HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews' ninth athletic hall of fame class showcases eight Red Raider legends and a state championship team.
Three-sport standouts Abby McMullan and Mario Melton will be inducted along with two-sport athletes Duane Hill, Jerry Rorie, Hope Rush and Tenisha Pinnix Stewart. The only state championship men's soccer team in Andrews' history (1990) earned enshrinement. Wrestler Carl Torrence and long-time Andrews employee and contributor Darlene Mason were also chosen.
The inductees will be honored at a banquet at the High Point Elks Club on Sept.14 and introduced during halftime of the Andrews vs. West Stokes football game on Sept. 15 at Simeon Stadium.
Prepaid reservations for the banquet are $30 per person. The deadline to register is August 25 and seating is limited. Banquet sponsorship and program ads are available by August 18. For more information, contact Herb Goins at 336-687-0381 or Eddie Raynard at 336-785-5611.
TYGA AT BLAIR PARK
HIGH POINT – David Gartell of Charlotte won a one-day Tarheel Youth Golf Association tournament at Blair Park on Wednesday.
Gartell, competing in the feature boys 16-18 division, shot 2-over 74 and finished a stroke ahead of Kevin Zhang of Clemmons and Willis Eller of Wilkesboro, who tied for first in boys 14-15.
Jacobo Montoya Castillo of Charlotte finished first in boys 12-13 with a 74 and Janiya Brown of Gibsonville was first in the girls division with an 83.
