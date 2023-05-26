HPTSPTS-05-27-23 HALL.jpg

Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame announced its newest inductees this week. There were 12 inductees in the class of 2023. Seven of the inductees either played or coached for a High Point school. Pictured are David Sanford, from left, Shannon Pope, Leon Quick (representing his late brother Billy Quick), Pat Hester, Snow Brenner Daws and Kenny Carter. Not pictured is Adell Harris.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies this year will certainly have a High Point flavor.

Among the 12 members of the class of 2023 announced at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday, seven either played or coached in High Point schools.

