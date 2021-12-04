HIGH POINT — Mac Liveakos knows he has big shoes to fill, but he’s ready to step in the best he can.
Liveakos has been named the head baseball coach at High Point Central. He was the assistant coach last season alongside Andy Harper, who died over the summer.
“We’ve got a great group of guys coming back, and we’ve got some good guys coming in,” he said. “You can’t replace a legend like Coach Harper, but the best thing I can do is get them to play to the best of their ability and put them in the best position to win.”
Liveakos is a history teacher at Central who over the last decade has taught at schools across the region, including community colleges in Boston and in Charlotte. Last season was his first year coaching baseball.
But his enjoyment of the game reaches way back.
“It was in the womb,” he said with a laugh. “When my mom was pregnant with me, I caused insomnia issues. So she would stay up and watch Braves games, because back then they were in the NL West and the games were later.
“I’ve been a lifelong Braves fan, so I was absolutely excited for what happened this year, which was completely unexpected. And then I played Little League, travel ball, high school ball. But I couldn’t hit a curveball to save my life.”
He also played a number of sports growing up, including football, rugby, track and field, and wrestling. And he coached the club rugby team in college, so he’s looking forward to building upon his athletic foundation.
“I want my teams, especially this year, to be defensively sound,” he said. “I’ve already shared with them that I want one of our goals to be to get through an entire game without making an error. And then I want everybody in our lineup to be a tough out.
“I think last year our offense kind of stopped after the fifth position in the lineup. Even if you’re struggling to get hits, you can still work the count, still be a tough presence at the plate. So, it’s doing those small things, and I want our guys to communicate.”
Central baseball has had its peaks and valleys over the last decade, and the difficulties of two COVID-shortened seasons and playing in a difficult 4A conference certainly have been challenging in recent years. But with work already underway for this season, in which they will be in a more manageable 3A conference, the Bison are preparing for the road ahead.
“Honestly, this is one of the best groups of young baseball players, so it’s a privilege to work with them,” Liveakos said. “If the experience perhaps isn’t there yet, I know I can work with these young men and turn them into great ballplayers, turn them into great students and hopefully even better young men.”
Liveakos’s assistant is Austin Grizzel.
