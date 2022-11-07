HPTSPTS-11-08-22 SOCCER.jpg

East Davidson’s Matthew Campbell-Young, center, heads the ball during Monday’s playoff match against Lincoln Charter at Brown Middle.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson fought to keep its playoff run going. But the breaks just didn’t go its way.

The ninth-seeded Golden Eagles fell behind in the first half and couldn’t quite recover in falling 4-1 against 17th-seeded Lincoln Charter on Monday at Brown Middle in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.

