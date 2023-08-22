HIGH POINT — Lack of offense brought the Rockers’ six-game winning streak to an end Tuesday.
High Point couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position in each of the last three innings, including with two on in the ninth, and Lexington escaped with a 3-0 victory in the start of a three-game series. The Rockers’ third shutout in the season came in just the ninth victory of the second half for the Counter Clocks.
“That’s all you can ask for is to get the tying run to the plate,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We didn’t swing the bats real well, but they didn’t either.”
The Rockers did manage eight hits, four of them singles in the first six innings before a two-out double by Michael Martinez in the seventh was followed by a strikeout. Ryan Grotjohn led off the eighth with a double and went to third on a groundout to the left side, which was followed by a popup and strikeout.
With two out in the ninth, Brian Parreria and Martinez reached on back-to-back singles (with Martinez beating a throw to first), putting runners on first and second. But Garrett Schilling struck out Emmanuel Tapia swinging and picked up his 16th save of the year. The Rockers also left two on the third.
High Point dropped to 65-35 and at 24-13 stayed in first place in the ALPB second half as Gastonia won at Long Island and closed to within a game.
“We had guys on base and just didn’t come through,” Keefe said. “If we get the tying run to the plate in the eighth or ninth, we can usually do some damage and tonight we didn’t. So we’ll come back and see if we can win the series, that’s the most important thing right now.”
All of Lexington’s runs came in the fourth against Rockers’ starting pitcher Neil Ramiez. Zach Davis and Zach Watson laced back-to-back singles as the first two batters. Connor Owings then belted his 20th home run of the season, a drive that hit the video board in right field.
“One inning,” Keefe said. “Ramirez got away from his fastball for a couple of hitters and they took care of business.”
Ramirez, who dropped to 2-3, lasted six innings and gave up just four hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Sam Selman, Taylor Guerrieri and Kyle Halbohn each worked a scoreless inning of relief.
Lexington starter Aaron Ochsenbein improved to 8-5 as he went six innings, scattered four hits, struck out five and walked one (W, 8-5). Lincoln Henzman pitched out of trouble in the seventh and eighth.
