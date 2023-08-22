Rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Lack of offense brought the Rockers’ six-game winning streak to an end Tuesday.

High Point couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position in each of the last three innings, including with two on in the ninth, and Lexington escaped with a 3-0 victory in the start of a three-game series. The Rockers’ third shutout in the season came in just the ninth victory of the second half for the Counter Clocks.