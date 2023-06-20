HIGH POINT — With a series win over Southern Maryland in the books, the Rockers now play host to Lexington for the final three games of a nine-game homestand beginning tonight at 6:35 p.m.
High Point and the Counter Clocks have squared off in just one series previously this season — a three-game set May 9-11 that resulted in two Rockers wins.
High Point manager Jamie Keefe believes scoring runs could be tougher than it was in rolling up 26 in the three games against the Blue Crabs, which included setting a club record by plating 10 in the first inning of Sunday’s 14-2 victory.
Lexington is third in the Atlantic League South at 21-24 while High Point is second at 31-13 and 1.5 games behind division leader Gastonia.
“They can pitch,” Keefe said of Lexington. “I think offensively it is going to be a grind. If we play some defense behind our pitchers, that’s our game and we all know it. If we score 4-6 runs, I like where we can be because we can pitch. If we can hold them to less than 4, I like where we’re at. If we can keep their big innings to 1 or 2, that’ll be huge for us.”
The 10-run first on Sunday followed Southern Maryland dropping a popup in front of home plate that would have been the third out. The next nine High Point batters reached base, seven by hits and two on walks.
The barrage included a two-run single by Beau Taylor, a one-run double from Michael Martinez, an RBI double by Montrell Marshall, an RBI single by Daiken Yoh, a one-run single from Shed Long and a three-run homer by Zander Wiel that was his third of the series.
BARRACLOUGH SIGNS WITH RED SOX
Kyle Barraclough was rewarded Sunday for his impressive work on the mound as a Rocker when his contract was purchased by the Boston Red Sox.
Barraclough, who made eight appearances for the Angels last year, made seven appearances and two starts for High Point and posted a 1-0 record. In 18 innings, he had a 1.00 ERA, allowed 12 hits and three runs, struck out 17 and walked four.
“We’ve sent guys out of here who have gotten big league time but he’s special,” Keefe said. “Kyle knows who he is and that’s not going to change, His work ethic is off the charts. He goes about his business the right way, pounding the zone and getting hitters out.”
Barraclough picked up his win in his final start when he allowed a run and three hits in five innings against Frederick on Wednesday. He worked out of a bases loaded jam in the third by getting a flyout to right field.
“That’s when his velocity went up. He had been 90, 91,92 and all of a sudden he went up to 94 and 95. When you can add those 2 or 3 miles an hour and the ball is up in the zone, it’s tough to hit. We hope nothing but the best for him. Nothing will change with him. He’s been there. He’s walked the walk, now he’s going to try to talk the talk.”
Barraclough is the fourth Rocker to have his contract purchased, joining James Marvel, Cam Cotter and Ben Braymer.
ALMOST FULL STRENGTH
For the first time in weeks, injuries didn’t prevent Keefe from starting his complete preferred lineup of Long, Michael Russell, Ryan Grotjohn, Wiel, Aklinski, Martinez, Yoh and D.J. Burt in Saturday’s game.
Not everyone made it through to the end of a 6-3 victory. Burt pulled himself off the field in the third with a hamstring issue. He was put on the inactive list for Sunday.
