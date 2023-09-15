East Davidson logo2.jpg

LEXINGTON — Swapping scores in the first six minutes of their game, it appeared for a fleeting moment that East Davidson and Lexington were in for a back-and-forth affair at Philpott Stadium on Friday night.

That possibility evaporated quickly, however, once Lexington’s arsenal of offensive weaponry got up to speed. The Yellow Jackets scored 31 straight points Friday to secure a 38-13 Central Carolina Conference victory, their first this season in the league opener for both squads.