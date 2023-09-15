LEXINGTON — Swapping scores in the first six minutes of their game, it appeared for a fleeting moment that East Davidson and Lexington were in for a back-and-forth affair at Philpott Stadium on Friday night.
That possibility evaporated quickly, however, once Lexington’s arsenal of offensive weaponry got up to speed. The Yellow Jackets scored 31 straight points Friday to secure a 38-13 Central Carolina Conference victory, their first this season in the league opener for both squads.
A markedly improved Lexington moves to 3-2 after the latest win, exceeding last season’s win total in the team’s first five games.
“We started out a little slow, and the last couple of plays, we turned it on,” Yellow Jacket coach Charles Morman said. “Starting conference play, we can’t have that. We’ve got to be better coming out and starting the game. But they’ve been working hard all offseason. I tell them all the time — success is a choice. They’ve been putting in the work, and when you put in work, this is what happens.”
Lexington’s perfectly balanced offensive attack in the first half produced 128 yards passing and 122 yards rushing on 13 pass plays and 13 rushing attempts. The Yellow Jackets led 17-7 at the half.
It was in the second half, though, that the home team turned on the afterburners. Lexington quarterback Ty Williams ran for a touchdown and threw for a score, while Isaiah Smith led the Jackets with 150 yards rushing on just nine carries. He added two touchdowns, including an 87-yard scamper to put the finishing touches on the scoring. Devin Wells, a bruising back listed at 220 pounds, also rumbled for a 24-yard touchdown.
“Our hogs up front are rolling people up, doing a good job,” Morman said. “They’re giving us everything that they have. Running backs, they’re very good. We have two of them. One of them will (truck) you, one of them will run by you. Quarterback, he’ll do a little bit of everything.”
Eagles quarterback Tegin Hedrick threw for a pair of scores for the Eagles, a short toss that Brogan Hill took 60 yards for a touchdown and a late deep ball to Qwa’mere Harris.
The Jackets return to action Friday at South Davidson. East has a bye and will host North Rowan on Sept. 29.
