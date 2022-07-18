THOMASVILLE — The long ball didn’t do the HiToms any favors.
High Point-Thomasville gave up eight extra-base hits — including five home runs — in falling 14-5 against the Lexington County Blowfish in Coastal Plain League baseball Monday night at Finch Field.
Crosby Jones had two home runs, a double and four RBIs to lead the Blowfish (13-25 overall, 3-11 second half). Brock Vradenburg added a double and two RBIs in a three-hit game. Ryan Ouzts, Tristian Bissetta and Talmadge LeCroy each added a home run as Lexington quickly led 6-1 through two innings.
Eli Weisner doubled, homered and drove in three during a three-hit performance to lead the HiToms (19-19 overall, 7-7 second half). Josh Jones added a double and a sacrifice fly, while Jarrett Brown chipped in two hits, including a double.
Dalton Mims got the win in three innings of relief for Lexington, while High Point-Thomasville starter Stephen Still took the loss in two innings.
The Blowfish, after each team scored once in the first, scored five in a nine-batter second inning. They added two in the fifth to lead 8-4, one in the seventh to lead 9-5, three in the eighth to lead 12-5 and two in the ninth. The HiToms tried to keep pace with two in the fourth and one in the sixth.
High Point-Thomasville, which is in contention for a wild-card berth in the CPL playoffs should first-half division champion Savannah also win the second-half title, will play again Wednesday at home against Martinsville — which features former High Point Christian standout Luke Gesell as an assistant coach.
The HiToms will then travel to Wilson on Thursday before returning home Friday against Forest City. Friday night will feature fireworks following the game.
