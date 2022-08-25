HIGH POINT — A foursome of Lexington pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Legends blanked the Rockers 4-0 in the final game of a three-game series Thursday at Truist Point.

High Point, who entered with a half-game lead over Kentucky in the wild-card race, drops to 58-53. Lexington, which took two of three in the series, is 43-68.

