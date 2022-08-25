HIGH POINT — A foursome of Lexington pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Legends blanked the Rockers 4-0 in the final game of a three-game series Thursday at Truist Point.
High Point, who entered with a half-game lead over Kentucky in the wild-card race, drops to 58-53. Lexington, which took two of three in the series, is 43-68.
Lexington starter Jose Santamaria (2-1) allowed two of the safeties, singles by Micahel Russell in the first and third. Sanatamaria struck out one
Edison Suriel, who replaced Santamaria after five innings, surrendered the other two in the seventh. Zander Wiel singled to left and went to second when Courtney Hawkins booted the ball. Ben Aklinski then singled and Wiel went to third, the only time that a Rockers runner advanced past second. Aklinski stole second, helped when Suriel cut off the throw.
The next three batters were strikeout victims, two by Suriel and one by his replacement, Yaramil Hiraldo. The Rockers went down in order in the eighth and ninth as well as the second, fourth and fifth.
Rockers starter Craig Stem struggled through a five-inning outing that was the opposite of Lexington’s pitching. He allowed three runs, escaping more damage by getting out of bases-loaded jams in the first and third, and was battered for 10 hits.
Lexington opened the scoring in the fourth. Jesus Tavarez laced a single that drove in Manuel Geraldo, who reached on an infield hit. Darian Sandford then lofted a flyball to center. Jay Gonzalez caught it and threw out Henderson Perez out at the plate with a perfect throw.
The Legends added two in the fifth. Leadoff hitter Courtney Hawkins stroked a single and Isaias Tejada walked. Tillman Pugh singled, scoring Hawkins. Geraldo put down a grounder, which resulted in a force at second but Geraldo reached on a fielder’s choice and Tejeda scored.
Montrell Marshall crushed a homer to left in the eighth, which was the only blemish on Bryce Hensley’s three innings of relief. Hensley struck out four and walked one, and Gabriel Castelloanos tossed a scoreless ninth.
OF NOTE: With his game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th on Wednesday, Ben Aklinski delivered his fourth walk-off effort of the season. Aklinski also ended games with a single, home run and grand-slam home run. In walk-off situations, he is 5 for 8 with nine RBIs … Aklinski scored Quincy Latimore for a 5-4 decision, the Rockers’ 13 victory in one-run games…. The Rockers begin a three-game home series against Gastonia tonight. High Point’s projected starting pitchers are Mitch Atkins today, Liam O’Sullivan on Saturday and Ivan Pineyro on Sunday.
