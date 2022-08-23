HPTSPTS-08-24-22 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Roldani Baldwin swings through on a single during Tuesday’s game against the Lexington Legends at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Lexington blasted three home runs in the third inning and cruised to an 11-3 victory over the Rockers in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday at Truist Point. High Point drops to 57-52.

The first two, a three-run homer and a solo shot back-to-back, came near the end of the rocky professional debut for recent UNC Greensboro hurler and emergency starter Austin Parsley and the third was a grand slam at the expense of reliever Joe Johnson.

