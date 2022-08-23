HIGH POINT — Lexington blasted three home runs in the third inning and cruised to an 11-3 victory over the Rockers in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday at Truist Point. High Point drops to 57-52.
The first two, a three-run homer and a solo shot back-to-back, came near the end of the rocky professional debut for recent UNC Greensboro hurler and emergency starter Austin Parsley and the third was a grand slam at the expense of reliever Joe Johnson.
When it was over, the Legends scored eight in the inning and led 9-0. The Rockers scored their three in the sixth when Rolandi Baldwin smacked a three-run homer off Legends starter Daniel Corcino after Jerry Downs and Quincy Latimore singled. It was the fourth homer for Baldwin, who joined the Rockers last week.
Parsley, who went 10-5 for the Spartans with 95 strikeouts in 2022, struck out two in sailing through the first and fanned three in the second wrapped around back-to-back RBI doubles that put Lexington on the board.
In the third, Parsley walked two, setting the stage for Courtney Hawkins, whose mammoth shot to left increased his league-leading home run total to 36. Montrell Marshall and Manuel Geraldo singled and Parsley was removed.
Johnson came on and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Teodoro Martinez followed with a drive to left that produced his grand slam.
Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis then became the bright spot for the Rockers on the mound, throwing five shutout innings.
Lexington added two in the ninth on an RBI double and RBI single.
The squads continue the series today at 6:35 p.m.
