HIGH POINT — The Rockers didn’t enjoy their return home Tuesday.
After taking two of three at Long Island, they fell behind early as Lexington smacked four home runs and went on to win 8-4 at Truist Point.
All of the Legends’ long balls came against Rockers starter Criag Stem. Isaias Tejeda hit a solo shot leading off the second. Courtney Hawkins hit a solo shot, Phillip Ervin followed with a two-run blast in the fourth and Ervin added a solo drive in the sixth as the visitors built a 6-1 lead that also included a run on a passed ball that bounded away from catcher Mike Gulino.
Hawkins, who came into the game leading the league in homers and RBIs, upped his totals to nine homers and 27 runs driven in with his shot into the batters’ eye. Tejeda and Ervin had not homered this season,
Stem, making his second start of the season, allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none in dropping to 0-1.
The Rockers fell to.15-8 while Lexington improved to 10-13.
“They just banged the ball,” Rockers manager Jamie Keffe said. “They took care of the ball out over the plate. Craig, when he threw the ball inside, he was great. When he left it over the plate, he got hurt. You have to keep the ball down in the strike zone to get them out. You are not going to get them out throwing up in the zone and they took care of it.””
High Point did have one home run: Logan Morrison’s drive to right of the batters’ eye after Johnny Field walked to lead off the sixth, cutting the lead to 6-4.
The Rockers got on the board and tied the score 1-1 in the third. Ben Aklinski, the league leader in doubles, led off with his 10th of the season and scored on a groundout, Lexington took the lead for good with the three runs in the fourth.
High Point got as close as 6-4 when Aklinski walked and eventually scored on a force out at second. Lexington plated two in the eighth.
Jerry Downs singled and Aklinski drew his second walk with one in the ninth lined into a double play to end the game.
Legends starter Thojmas Dorminy evened his record at 2-2, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
“We hit the ball hard early, but right at everybody,” Keefe said. “And their soft lefty, he hit his spots and did what he needed to do. We pounded the ball in the ground and we don’t often do that.
“We’ll come back tomorrow and it’s a new day. Let’s go.”
The series continues today at 6:35 p.m.
