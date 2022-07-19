LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Rockers failed to build Tuesday on their victory two days earlier.
Lexington scored four runs on two home runs in the third inning and rolled to a 6-1 victory in Atlantic League second-half action.
The loss was the 10th in 11 games for High Point as it dropped to 40-38 and 1-11 in the second half.
With Jonah Scalaro on the mound for the Rockers, Rusber Estrada smacked a three-run homer that put the Legends in front and Montrell Marshall added a solo shot. All four runs were charged to Scalaro, who was taken out with one out in the fourth.
Estrada cracked a solo homer in the fifth, and Lexington added a run on a double-steal in the sixth.
High Point tallied in the second when Giovanny Alfonzo laced a single that scored Tyler Ladendorf.
The teams meet again Wednesday.
