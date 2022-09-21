WALLBURG — A solid start helped Ledford take care of business against Central Davidson.
The Panthers won the first set in all six singles matches, helping key four singles wins, and finished off the Spartans in doubles for a 5-4 victory in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Ledford.
“Overall, we did well,” Ledford coach Andy Myers said. “We did better than last time, even though it was the same score. We played better this second time than we did the first time.
“We always want to come out confident and see the ball go in,” he said of his team’s start. “That’s important in tennis because it’s a mental game. But it’s hard too when you win the first set because now you have to close out the match.”
No. 2 Abby Dunbar, No. 3 Brea White, No. 5 Nora Hill and No. 6 Lauren Seamon won in singles for the Panthers (11-2 overall, 5-1 conference), who beat Central by the same 5-4 score earlier this season — but split in singles and won two in doubles. Kayleigh Batchek/Sallie Hagee, at No. 2, sealed the victory in doubles.
“I think we did play better than we did last time,” said Dunbar, a senior. “It helps when you win the first set. It helps get the energy going. It makes you feel a lot better.”
Ledford, after winning all of its opening sets, quickly finished off wins by Seamon 6-1, 6-1, White 6-3, 6-1 and Dunbar 6-4, 6-1 to gain the early advantage. The Spartans, however, rallied to win at No. 1 and No. 4, taking the second and third sets, before Hill capped her 6-3, 6-4 victory for a 4-2 lead.
Needing just one win in doubles, Batchek/Hagee quickly won 8-0 as the Panthers, whose only losses have come against powerhouse Salisbury in nonconference play and undefeated Montgomery Central in conference action, earned their fifth victory in a row.
“For my singles match, it was probably just consistency,” Dunbar said. “Getting it back and making minimal mistakes. (Winning four in singles) did help. It just helps you relax more.”
Ledford, which currently sits in second place in the conference standings, looks to earn one of the conference’s two automatic berths into the dual-team playoffs — fighting for those spots alongside Montgomery Central and Asheboro.
The Panthers will host Montgomery Central on Monday during a key stretch to conclude conference play, which will culminate with its tournament Oct. 10 at Asheboro. The individual regionals will follow Oct. 21-22 in Concord.
“We’re doing pretty well this year,” Dunbar said. “I’m pretty happy with how we’re doing. It’s just mentality — that’s a lot of it. You have to know you can win. If you have a bad attitude, then you’re probably not going to win.”
LEDFORD 5, CENTRAL DAVIDSON 4
Kara Conrad (CD) def. Kayleigh Batchek 1-6, 6-4 (11-9); Abby Dunbar (LHS) def. Haley Trogdon 6-4, 6-1; Brea White (LHS) def. Karsyn Haire 6-3, 6-1;Caroline Cameron (CD) def. Sallie Hagee 4-6, 6-3 (11-9); Nora Hill (LHS) def. Lindsey Gustafson 6-3, 6-4; Lauren Seamon (LHS) def. Elle Warner 6-1, 6-1;
Conrad/Trogdon (CD) def. Dunbar/White 8-6; Batcheck/Hagee (LHS) def. Haire/Warner 8-0; Cameron/Gustafson (CD) Seamon/Addison Sage 8-5
