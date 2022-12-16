HPTNWS-12-17-22 LEDFORD BASKETBALL.jpg

Ledford’s Morgan Harrison drives to the basket against Providence Grove’s Allie Frazier during Friday’s game at Ledford.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

WALLBURG — Ledford football standout Nate Carr made his presence felt on the basketball court Friday.

Carr, who scored a game-high 23 points, got 12 of them in a row as the Panthers took control with a 19-point first-half run on the way to a 61-50 boys nonconference victory over Providence Grove in the Ledford gym.

