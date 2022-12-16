WALLBURG — Ledford football standout Nate Carr made his presence felt on the basketball court Friday.
Carr, who scored a game-high 23 points, got 12 of them in a row as the Panthers took control with a 19-point first-half run on the way to a 61-50 boys nonconference victory over Providence Grove in the Ledford gym.
“I had a lot of confidence tonight — I just felt good tonight,” Carr said after the Panthers improved to 5-4. “We haven’t had a good start. Coach got into us after last night (a loss at East Forsyth). It kind of boosted everybody. It boosted me and I wanted to come out here and get a win”
In the girls game, Ledford used a hot offense and tough defense in building a big lead early and won, 57-39.
BOYS GAME
Ledford trailed 15-12 with 1:10 left in the first quarter before going on its big run that produced a 31-15 lead with under three minutes left in the first half.
Canon Roberts started it with a stick back, and Bryce England, who added 11 points, followed with a 3 that put Ledford in front 17-15 just before the first quarter buzzer sounded.
Carr then scored the Panthers’ first 12 points of the second quarter on a jumper, a layup off a home-run pass, a jumper that banked in, a layup and free throw and a 3-pointer. England capped the string with a layup for a 31-15 cushion with 3:10 left in the second quarter.
“That group we had in there really got after it,” Ledford coach Jason Anderson said. “We got some easy shots in transition, we knocked down a couple of 3s, got hot behind the line and we haven’t been shooting it that well. Maybe this is something that will get us going.
“Nate was red-hot but we got some valuable minutes out of Alejandro Benetiz and Bryce Allred came in and did a great job defensively, forcing some of those turnovers, and Shay Ragland, his energy and athleticism during that run was big for us.”
Leading by 19 at the end of the first half and third quarter, Ledford pushed the margin to as many as 21 at 54-33 with 5:52 left in the game. Anderson then began substituting and the Patriots took advantage, cutting the margin to 12, forcing Anderson to put his starters back on the floor for the last two minutes.
“We played well in the first half,” Anderson said. “I think we took our foot off the gas defensively in the third quarter and they did a good job hanging around at the end of the ball game. Fourth quarter, sort of the same thing, put some reserves in, turned it over, let them get some kick buckets and had to go back to my starting five. I was pleased with the way we came out in the first half but we have to put four quarters together.”
Zane Cheek and Sakai McCoy scored 11 each for Providence Grove (1-8). Jacob Grantham added nine and Zander Cheek had eight.
GIRLS GAME
Morgan Harrison scored 14, Sarah Ledbetter 11, Layla Sands eight, Devon Delellis seven and Aramy Grier six and Sophie Wheat five for Ledford, which improved to 8-1.
The Panthers scored the first six points, and after a Patriot 3 and a lull, scored 12 of the 14 points over the remainder of the quarter for a 18-5 cushion. Ledford led 27-2 at halftime and kept Providence Grove in single digits until the 3:40 mark of the third quarter.
The Panthers, who were more efficient on offense than in the opening games of the season, led by as many as 28 on three occasions, the last time at 44-16 with under 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Our defense has always been our signature at Leford, even when I played for coach (John) Ralls, but our offense is coming around,” Ledford coach Catlyni Moser said.”I hate to be going into a break. We’ve got a week-and-a-half off until the Christmas tournament, but right now I feel really good about my team.”
Brooke Ingram scored 11 in leading Providence Grove, which dropped to 3-6.
Ledford’s teams are now idle until playing on Dec. 27 in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic at Ledford.
