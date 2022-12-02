WALLBURG — The Ledford boys basketball team won for its ailing coach Friday.
With head coach Jason Anderson absent after becoming ill during a Thursday game at Wheatmore, the Panthers topped long-time rival East Davidson 61-34 with assistant coach Ethan Reese directing the team.
Anderson left the Wheatmore gym on a stretcher after nearly passing out. Ledford athletics director Gabe Scott said Anderson was discharged from a hospital in the wee hours of Friday morning and was at home resting.
“We have a checklist of things we have to do to get things ready for a game and he called me at 8 a.m. to make sure they were getting done,” Scott said. "I told him that we had it taken care of and the best thing he could do was rest.”
Scott said Anderson apparently became overstressed and dehydrated.
“We just wanted to show how much he means to the program and get a win for him,” said Scottie Yaudes after scoring a team-high 17 points as the Panthers notched their first victory in their third game. “Coach Reece stepped up and we stuck to the game plan and played for each other.”
In the girls game, Ledford (3-0) used its defense in building a 17-point halftime lead and won 44-25.
BOYS GAME
Whit Denny added 14 and Nate Carr 11 for Ledford.
The Panthers led just 13-9 late in the second quarter when Canon Roberts completed a 3-pointer and Yaudes hit a 3, making the lead 10. After a Golden Eagle bucket, Yaudes hit another 3 for a 22-11 cushion and the Panthers led 25-13 at the half.
Much like in the game at Wheatmore, Ledford came out with a better effort at the start of the second half. The Panthers started the third quarter with a 6-0 run on a Yaudes 3 and then a dunk and jumper from Denny.
Denny added two free throws and another bucket which was followed by a Yaudes 3 that upped the margin to 38-19.
Tegin Hedrick led East (0-4) with16 points and Lucas Johnson had nine.
GIRLS GAME
Morgan Harrison and Aaliyah Townes each scored 10 for Ledford as the girls opened the season with three games in four days like the boys. Sarah Ledbetter added nine and Layla Sands seven.
East (0-4) remained close until the final minute of the first quarter. With Ledford up 12-9, Harrison hit a 3 and two free throws after a steal for a 17-9 lead going into the second quarter.
Ledford then outscored East 13-4 for a 30-13 halftime lead.
Showing signs of playing three games in its first week of play, Ledford struggled with its shooting in the second half and East held the Panthers without a field goal in the final quarter.
Emily Greene led the Golden Eagles with nine points.
