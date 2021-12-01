WALLBURG — Ledford used a hot start to lift it to a season-opening victory.
The Panthers built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, settled in the rest of the way and cruised past West Davidson 57-35 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Ledford.
In the girls game, Ledford, spurred by its defense quickly leading into its offense, rolled past West 47-27.
“Defensively I thought we played great; offensively not so well,” Panthers boys coach Jason Anderson said. “Some of that was us, and some of that was them.
“We executed a little bit better early on. Then, once we got the lead, I think everybody was trying to chase points for a little while. We stopped waiting on screens, stopped executing and we weren’t getting the looks we got earlier. Some of that was our defense too — we got turnovers and runouts. But we’ve got to get better at being more patient offensively.”
Nate Carr scored 15 points to lead Ledford (1-0), which scored the first eight points of the game. Parker Cheek added 13 points, while Alex Reece followed with 11 points as the Panthers’ lead hovered around 20 much of the game.
“We didn’t play too hot,” said Carr, who hit a halfcourt shot to end the first quarter. “We played way better in our scrimmage, and we practice harder than we played. I felt like we didn’t come out and play like we can.”
Ledford scored on four of its first six possessions to build that eight-point lead with 4:48 left in the opening quarter. It pushed its lead to 11 with two minutes left and extended it to 14 to end the first.
The Panthers scored the opening seven points of the second to lead by 21 with two minutes left in the quarter and carried a 29-10 advantage into halftime. Their lead peaked at 23 twice midway through the fourth.
“I think we made good shots,” Carr said of the quick start. “We made a couple 3s and then we started settling for 3s. And we weren’t working our offense like we practice and we know how to. Two weeks of practice, we’re still learning each other. Everyone’s learning how to move with each other, get our chemistry down.
“But I feel good. We can always build off a win and keep the intensity high. We’ve just got to come out to practice tomorrow ready to play.”
Colson Priddy scored 21 points to lead West Davidson (0-3).
Ledford will next play Friday at East Davidson.
“You want to walk away with a win after the first game,” Anderson said. “But I’m not satisfied, and I explained that to them in the locker room. We have to get better as a group if we want to do special things this year.”
GIRLS GAME
Sarah Ledbetter scored 20 points to lead Ledford, which scored the first 13 points over the opening 5 1/2 minutes of the game. Morgan Harrison added eight points while Aramy Grier had six and Devon DeLellis followed with five points.
“I feel like we executed what we talked about,” said Catlyn Moser, in her first season as head coach of the Panthers. “They have some pretty good shooters, so I felt like we executed in guarding that. I feel like my upperclassmen, my seniors and juniors, really stepped up and became leaders tonight. So, I’m really proud of us.”
Ledford — creating waves of turnovers and quick transition baskets with its pressure defense — led by 12 after one quarter and pushed its lead to 23 before taking a 31-11 cushion into halftime.
The Panthers’ lead hovered in the 20s much of the second half, peaking at 27 late in the fourth. West Davidson (0-2), which was led by Wyatt Cooper with 11 points, had a few late sparks, but Ledford maintained its large lead.
“I think we’re a pretty quick team,” Moser said. “And I think we have to use that to our advantage. We’re a better team in our fastbreak than in our halfcourt offense. We’re good at that, but I really think we look the best when we’re pressuring and getting transition points.
“I think the girls were ready,” she said with a laugh. “All week we’ve been practicing. We started a little bit later than everybody else. Everybody else has played about one or two games, and this is our first game. So, they were ready. After Thanksgiving, it was hard to keep their focus because they were so ready to play a game.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
LEDFORD BOYS 57, WEST DAVIDSON 35
WD 4 6 9 16 – 35
LHS 18 11 9 19 – 57
WEST DAVIDSON
Colson Priddy 21, Greene 7, Motley 2, Williams 2, Seals 2, Koontz 1
LEDFORD
Nate Carr 15, Parker Cheek 13, Alex Reece 11, Roberts 8, Morgan 4, Hedrick 4, Yaudes 2
LEDFORD GIRLS 47, WEST DAVIDSON 27
WD 3 7 10 7 – 27
LHS 15 16 6 10 – 47
WEST DAVIDSON
Wyatt Cooper 11, York 8, Buie 3, Brown 3, Taylor 2
LEDFORD
Sarah Ledbetter 20, Harrison 8, Grier 6, DeLellis 5, Flynt 2, Bruff 2, Conger 2, Wheat 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.