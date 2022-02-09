WALLBURG — Ledford picked up the pace and raced past rival North Davidson.
The Panthers, after steadily building a double-digit lead in the first half, doubled their lead in the third and rolled to a 72-45 win over the Black Knights in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Ledford.
In the girls game, Ledford fell behind double digits in the second quarter, kept pulling within reach in the second half but couldn’t quite catch North in falling 53-37.
“The first four minutes of the third quarter’s what we emphasized,” Panthers boys coach Jason Anderson said. “Let’s come out and play and put our foot on the gas a little bit. I thought we were pumping the brakes a little too much at times in the first half.”
Alex Reece scored 21 points to lead Ledford (13-4 overall, 7-2 conference), which had lost back-to-back games to drop a half-game behind Central Davidson atop the conference standings coming into Wednesday’s game.
Nic Morgan added 17 points while Parker Cheek chipped in nine points as the Panthers turned a five-point lead after one quarter into a 25-point cushion heading to the fourth.
“We played well,” Morgan said. “We’ve been listening to Coach a lot more lately. We were waiting on our screens a lot more, just executing the plays correctly and listening to Coach. I trust my teammates and my teammates trust me.”
Ledford, getting to the foul line, scored seven of the first nine points of the second to lead by 10 with five minutes left in the half. It extended its lead to 12 a minute later and carried a 32-20 lead into halftime.
The Panthers, forcing turnovers and getting upcourt, then opened the second half on a 15-2 run — scoring the first eight points of the quarter — to lead by 25 four minutes in. They maintained that margin heading to the fourth.
Ledford’s lead hit 31 in the final minute of the game.
“It’s a good feeling because sometimes we come out slow in the second half,” Morgan said. “So, Coach has really been getting on us about that, so we just had to push through.”
Jayden McCrae scored 12 points to lead North (5-17, 3-6).
“We need to win Friday — that’s a big game for us,” Anderson said. “We’ve had a rough week this week. And that’s not to say we’ve played bad — we’ve played two really good teams. We fought hard, but we really need to finish the season strong to complete everything we’re trying to accomplish.”
GIRLS GAME
Sarah Ledbetter scored nine points — including a pair of long 3-point buzzer-beaters — to lead Ledford (12-8, 6-3), which is hanging on to third place in the conference behind Oak Grove and North. Morgan Harrison and Aaliyah Townes each added eight.
“Second quarter kind of killed us, but overall I thought we played well,” Panthers coach Catlyn Moser said. “We stuck with them. They’re a good team, and we played great defense. We held a team that scores 70 points a game to 26 in the first half. But we kept it close and played hard.”
Ledford tied the score early in the second, but the Black Knights — who were led by Wingate recruit Emily Hege with 24 points — answered with a 16-3 run, including eight straight to start, to lead by 13 with three minutes left in the half.
North led 28-19 into halftime and pushed its lead to 17 with two minutes left in the third. But the Panthers got back within reach — pulling within seven with 7:35 left in the game and within eight with 2:46 left.
But a couple of outside shots that would’ve closed the gap even more didn’t drop for Ledford, and the Black Knights (17-2, 7-1) — coached by head coach Katelyn Frazier and assistant coach Brian Hege, both former Ledford standouts — held on.
“We know (Emily Hege) is going to get points,” Moser said. “We had a Lyrik Thorne back in the day, and they have an Emily Hege. So we know how it is. Now we’re just on the other side of it,” she said with a smile. “She’s going to get her points. It’s about trying to contain everyone else on the team.”
The teams play again Friday at North. After regular-season play concludes Saturday, the conference tournament will begin Tuesday at the higher seeds. Semifinals on Wednesday and Thursday and the championships Friday will be at Oak Grove.
LEDFORD BOYS 72, NORTH DAVIDSON 45
ND 10 10 11 14 – 45
LHS 15 17 24 16 – 72
NORTH DAVIDSON
Jayden McCrae 12, Eccles 8, Odum 7, Yim 5, Dawkins 5, Nunez 4, Mabe 2, Walker 2
LEDFORD
Alex Reece 21, Nic Morgan 17, Cheek 9, Carr 7, England 7, Roberts 6, Shore 3, Yaudes 1, Walters 1
NORTH DAVIDSON GIRLS 53, LEDFORD 37
ND 10 18 10 15 – 53
LHS 8 11 9 9 – 37
NORTH DAVIDSON
Emily Hege 24, Rebekah Minton 10, Michael 9, Altiers 6, Ky. Moore 2, Ke. Moore 2
LEDFORD
Ledbetter 9, Harrison 8, Townes 8, Grier 7, Flynt 2, Sands 2, Conger 1
