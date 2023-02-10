HPTSPTS-02-11-23 LEDFORD HOOPS.jpg

Ledford’s Sarah Ledbetter drives to the basket against North Davidson’s Rebekah Minton during Friday’s game at Ledford.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

WALLBURG — Justin Mabe rolled in a mid-range jump shot just before the final buzzer sounded and North Davidson edged archrival Ledford 61-59 in Mid-Piedmont 3A boys basketball Friday at Ledford.

The Black Knights never trailed. Ledford, down 12 when North converted two free throws with 5:33 to play, staged a furious comeback and forced two ties in the last 2:06, the second when Nate Carr split the defense and sank a layup with 23.6 seconds left.

