WALLBURG — Justin Mabe rolled in a mid-range jump shot just before the final buzzer sounded and North Davidson edged archrival Ledford 61-59 in Mid-Piedmont 3A boys basketball Friday at Ledford.
The Black Knights never trailed. Ledford, down 12 when North converted two free throws with 5:33 to play, staged a furious comeback and forced two ties in the last 2:06, the second when Nate Carr split the defense and sank a layup with 23.6 seconds left.
North then played for the last shot. Mabe launched his jump from about 8 feet with under 5 seconds left. The ball lipped the rim, spun above the basket and dropped through.
Mabe was mobbed by his teammates after the clock on the scoreboard went to zeroes. Shortly after, members of the two squads began exchanging heated words. After Ledford’s players were ushered away, the contentiousness continued with an exchange between a Ledford school staff member and one of the Black Knight assistant coaches at the entrance to the North locker room, which was followed by words among fans of the schools until that was broken up.
In the girls game, Ledford overcame a slow start, opened a big lead in the fourth quarter and prevailed 57-49 in the battle for the conference’s second automatic berth in the NCHSAA playoffs.
North (12-10, 5-5 Mid-Piedmont) jumped out to an 8-1 lead and led by 10 early in the second quarter behind the early shooting of Drew Hege, who led the Black Knights with 20 points and hit four 3s.
Ledford chipped away and closed to within one when Carr, who led the Panthers with 23 points, scored on a lob pass from Whit Denny, who added 20. North rebuffed the challenge and opened the fourth quarter with an 11-4 run, with five of the points from Jayden McCrae, who scored 19.
That put North up 57-45, but Ledford responded with 12 straight that included five from Denny and Carr’s three-point play.
GIRLS
Sarah Ledbetter and Morgan Ledbetter, a pair of seniors, each scored 13 and Aaliyah Towned added nine as Ledford improved to 19-4 and 8-2 in the conference.
Center Madison McNair led the Black Knights (15-9, 7-3) with 12 and Lettie Michael and Kyndall Moore each added 10.
Ledford, which missed a string of layups early, trailed 11-2 seconds into the second quarter. The Panthers then went on a 18-6 run for the rest of the quarter as they picked up their intensity and led 20-17 at the half.
Ledford coach Catlyn Moser blamed the slow start on distractions stemming from Senior Night.
