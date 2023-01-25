WALLBURG — Ledford couldn’t quite catch Asheboro.
The Panthers stayed within reach through three quarters but fell off the pace down the stretch in falling 66-54 in a meeting of the top two Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball teams Wednesday at Ledford.
In the girls game, Ledford, forcing turnovers on defense and hitting plenty of shots on offense, led by double digits in the first quarter and overwhelmed Asheboro 80-28.
“Tonight I’m not upset with our performance,” Panthers boys coach Jason Anderson said. “Of course, you’re never happy with a loss. But when I’m really not happy with a loss is when we don’t play with energy. And I thought we played with plenty of energy and plenty of gumption. I can’t fault the guys on that.”
Nate Carr scored 27 points to lead Ledford (10-8 overall, 3-2 conference), which shot 51% for the game but struggled with 14 turnovers. Whit Denny added 10 points followed by Canon Roberts, Shay Ragland and Alejandro Benitez with four points each.
Asheboro (14-4, 5-0), led by Darius Headen with 20 points, shot 46% for the game but were able to create more opportunities off turnovers and offensive rebounds. It led by nine points in the first half and carried a 33-27 advantage into halftime.
The Blue Comets, whose halfcourt trapping defense caused the Panthers problems in stretches, pushed their lead to 10 midway through the third before taking a 49-42 lead to the fourth. They opened the fourth on an 8-2 spurt to lead by 13 with 4:26 left.
Asheboro hit seven of eight free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
GIRLS GAME
Sarah Ledbetter scored 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers and a handful more long jumpers, to lead Ledford (15-3, 4-1) — which scored the opening six points of the game and led 19-8 with a minute and a half left in the first quarter.
Aramy Grier added 12 points, followed by Aaliyah Townes with 11 points and Morgan Harrison and Devon DeLellis with 10 points each as the Panthers remained tied with North Davidson and Oak Grove atop the conference standings.
“It was the most complete game we’ve had in a while,” Ledford coach Catlyn Moser said. “Not discrediting the win against North, but Asheboro’s a very athletic team and sometimes we struggle with those.
“I feel like we executed the game plan and did exactly what I wanted us to do. And we challenged the girls to keep going and try to be as close to perfect as possible — I know it’s not always possible. But focus on the details and they did really well with that.”
The Panthers, ranked No. 87 in the state overall and No. 6 in the 3A West, forced 21 turnovers on defense. They ran the floor for easy baskets at times but also moved the ball well and hit shots — shooting 46% for the game while Asheboro shot 23%.
“I think we played really well as a team,” said Ledbetter, a senior guard. “Our momentum was good. A lot of the girls were saying we were calm, and I feel like that was a good thing. … All of our practices have been on executing and I feel like we did a good job with that. We were moving the ball, making shots — everyone scored, which was good.”
Ledford, outscoring the Blue Comets 25-11 in the second, built a 44-22 lead into halftime. The Panthers, playing their reserves in sizable chunks, pushed its lead to 35 in the third and scored all 17 points of the fourth to finish the game with their largest lead.
Laneane Scherer scored nine points to lead Asheboro (4-15, 1-4).
Ledford plays again Friday at Central Davidson.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.