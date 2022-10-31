HPTSPTS-11-01-22 SOCCER.jpg

Ledford’s Deivi Guevara, right, dribbles upfield during Monday’s playoff match against North Iredell at Ledford.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WALLBURG — Ledford did a lot of things well. But they couldn’t overcome a couple pivotal scores by North Iredell.

The 11th-seeded Panthers controlled sizable chunks of the match and created several scoring chances before finally breaking through in the final minutes. But it was just a little too little, too late in falling 2-1 against the Raiders on Monday at Ledford in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys soccer playoffs.

