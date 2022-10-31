WALLBURG — Ledford did a lot of things well. But they couldn’t overcome a couple pivotal scores by North Iredell.
The 11th-seeded Panthers controlled sizable chunks of the match and created several scoring chances before finally breaking through in the final minutes. But it was just a little too little, too late in falling 2-1 against the Raiders on Monday at Ledford in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys soccer playoffs.
“I thought we played really well,” Ledford coach John Blake said. “We just made a couple mistakes and they scored on them. We controlled most of the game, I thought. We had a lot of possession. We just made a mistake late in the first half and another early in the second and that was the difference.”
Adrian Luna scored off a corner kick by Jose Ontiveros in the 79th minute for the Panthers (14-6-3), the No. 2 seed from the Mid-Piedmont Conference. But, holding a lead the final 69 minutes of the match, North Iredell fended off Ledford’s last-ditch push to keep its season alive.
The Panthers possessed the ball well and connected passes well in creating offensive chances — they finished with a 14-7 advantage in shots for the match. But the Raiders were just disruptive enough on defense and their goalkeeper finished with 11 saves in keeping Ledford off the board much of the match.
“It was just one of those nights,” Blake said. “I felt like they willed it to go in. Their No. 10 (Jerick Moreno) played outstanding — his speed was great. But I think we got there and we just didn’t look to finish. We looked to distribute and that was a little bit of an issue tonight. But they played well.”
North Iredell (11-11), the fourth-place team from the Western Foothills Conference that also features state contenders Hickory and East Lincoln, took the lead in the 29th minute. The Raiders broke up an offensive chance for the Panthers, went the other way on a run upfield and scored.
They added a score in the 46th minute by working the ball through the defense and sliding the ball into the net for a 2-0 lead. Ledford applied steady pressure and peppered the goal with shots. But it wasn’t until the final minutes that it scored on a flurry in front of the net.
North Iredell advanced to the second round against sixth-seeded Concord, which beat 27th-seeded Oak Grove 6-0. Cooper Reich made four saves in goal for the Panthers, who featured seniors Reich, Carson Ray, Liam Pierce, Camden Way, Ethan Bello-Vazquez, Luna and Caleb Brummett.
“We had a really good season — a lot of growth,” Blake said. “The seniors put their stamp on the program. They won three conference championships and went to a Final Four. They lost one conference game in four years. So, they’ve really left their mark.
“And I think it’s a lot of growth for the young guys that got to play a lot this year. We’ll have seven, eight starters coming back, so I think we’ll be in good shape. I think this stings, so I hope they feel it and can carry that into next year.”
