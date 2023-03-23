WALLBURG — Ledford just couldn’t match Winston-Salem Christian’s offensive outburst.
The Panthers worked hard to even the match just before halftime. But the Lions scored four goals in the second half to beat Ledford 5-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday night at Ledford.
“We didn’t play our best, but they were outstanding — Winston-Salem Christian played phenomenal tonight,” Panthers coach John Blake said. “I thought we had a really good first half, responding to the early goal. But I thought our heads were just not fully in it tonight.”
Maggie Eccard scored off an assist from Sarah Ledbetter for Ledford (5-5), which went 10-10-3 last season, finished in the middle of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference and made the playoffs.
The score came with 36 seconds left in the first half, after Winston-Salem Christian grabbed the lead in the 20th minute. Following a handball, Ledbetter booted a free kick that dropped right at the feet of Eccard. She settled the ball, turned and scored.
But a flurry of scores by the Lions (2-0-1), who were led by speedy, talented forward Erica Matthews along the left side, tipped the advantage their way in the second half — netting goals in the 42nd, 44th, 72nd and 76th minutes.
The Panthers had a handful of opportunities, especially midway through the second half as they pressured to stay in the match, but couldn’t quite get to the net and often had to fire mid-range shots that were stopped by the defense.
Winston-Salem Christian, a member of the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice, finished with a 17-14 advantage in shots for the match.
“(Matthews) is so good,” Blake said. “She spread us out — she’s super-fast. She caused us a lot of problems, and we weren’t really able to adjust in-game like I thought we should be able to. But, hey, that’s OK — we’ll play them again and hopefully we’ll adjust next time.”
Maddie Callahan had four saves while Lacie Williams made three saves for Ledford, which features 10 seniors but also four freshmen — a handful of whom have jumped into key positions to start the season.
So, the early weeks have been about learning and growing as the conference season approaches in two weeks. The Panthers will look to rebound Thursday, March 30, when the teams meet again in Winston-Salem.
“I think we’re trying to learn each other,” Blake said. “But most importantly we’re just trying to learn how to play the high school game with the freshmen and just blend the seniors and freshmen together. It’s coming.
“We’ve had a really good start — we’ve played an extremely hard schedule. And it’s good to have some adversity. Tonight was good for us. As long as they stay strong and stay together, we’ll be fine.”
