WELCOME — Ledford continually ran through North Davidson’s defense and cruised to a 42-24 Mid-Piedmont 3A victory Friday night.
The Panthers, largely unstoppable from early in the second quarter to early in the fourth, gained 440 yards on 51 carries. A whopping 332 came in the second half and included touchdown runs of 82, 63 and 40 yards as they built leads of 35-3 and 42-10.
Alex Sanford gained 185 yards, while quarterback Nate Carr added 172 and Cameron Walker had 68.
Ledford, 9-1, improved to 4-1 in the MPC and coupled with Central Davidson’s loss to Oak Grove secured second place in final standings.
The Panthers were up 7-3 with 6:45 left in the second quarter and they never trailed again. Carr added a 6-yard scoring run with just over a minute before halftime.
The Panthers dealt a blow on their first two possessions of the second half as Sanford romped on the 82-yard touchdown run and Walker rolled on a 63-yard run off a reverse with Sanford providing a key block.
Carr’s 1-yard run made it 35-3 with 1:45 left in the third. The first of two touchdown passes by North’s Gavin Hill broke the string of 35 straight Ledford points but Carr added the 40-yard run and upped the margin to 42-10 with just under eight minutes left.
Ledford began substituting and North took advantage to score on a 23-yard touchdown pass and Xavion Hayes’ 19-yard run.
Hill threw for 333 yards but dropped passes and overthrows of open receivers proved costly.
