WELCOME — Ledford continually ran through North Davidson’s defense and cruised to a 42-24 Mid-Piedmont 3A victory Friday night.

The Panthers, largely unstoppable from early in the second quarter to early in the fourth, gained 440 yards on 51 carries. A whopping 332 came in the second half and included touchdown runs of 82, 63 and 40 yards as they built leads of 35-3 and 42-10.

