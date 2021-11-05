WALLBURG — Ledford eventually came through for a big playoff win.
The 14th-seeded Panthers scored 21 of the game’s final 28 points to overtake 19th-seeded Central Davidson 28-21 on a cold Friday night at Ledford in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West football playoffs.
“This is big,” Ledford coach Chris Doby said. “Any time you can survive and advance in tournament play — you’ve heard me say that in basketball. I really didn’t talk about that much with the kids. I told them they had to be physical. We knew they’re a physical team.
“We knew their offense (a wing-T variation) isn’t conventional to what we see the most. It’s a tough week at practice every time we have to prepare for that type of team. And we just had to play hard, tackle better than we did the first time around and I think we did that.
“They got their points. We just had to keep ourselves in position to score last. We got lucky and blessed and we did that.”
Alex Sanford ran for 43 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the game for the Panthers (8-3), who had no offensive yards midway through the second quarter when the Spartans took a 14-0 lead.
Nathan Carr threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 41 yards and one touchdown, while Kam White had two catches for two touchdowns as Ledford advanced to face third-seeded Dudley in the second round.
“It feels really good,” Sanford said. “As a sophomore, this is my first playoff win. We didn’t go last year as a freshman, so this feels really good. I’m really grateful for this opportunity. And I love my teammates. We just came out and did what we had to do for the win. It feels really good right now.”
With the score tied at 21 after they turned the momentum in the second half, the Panthers got the ball on Central’s 46-yard line with 6:32 to go. A catch and run by Cameron Walker and a couple runs by Sanford helped them move inside the 10.
Sanford then took the handoff, ran through the right side and charged his way into the end zone with 2:24 left in the game. With the extra point, Ledford led 28-21 — its first lead of the game.
“I got the ball and it was kind of cloudy on the inside,” Sanford said. “So I bounced it a little outside my tackle. There was nothing but open grass, so I just hit that in. It was probably one of the best feelings of my life.”
The Spartans (7-3), who outgained the Panthers 288-179 in total yards for the game through their run-heavy offense, gained three yards and tossed two incomplete passes downfield.
With the game on the line, Ledford’s Brian Ortiz tackled the Central quarterback in the backfield on fourth down — essentially sealing the outcome. The Panthers ran a couple plays before kneeling out the clock.
“The kids are resilient — probably more resilient than the coaches are,” Doby said with a smile. “They can take a knock upside the head and keep going, and that’s what we had to do. I told the team, ‘You’re going to get knocked down. But can we deliver blows to put ourselves in a position to win.’ And the kids did that.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
LEDFORD 28, CENTRAL DAVIDSON 21
CD 7 7 7 0 – 21
LHS 0 7 14 7 – 28
FIRST QUARTER
CD – White 3 4un (Jordan kick), 1:43
SECOND QUARTER
CD – White 1 run (Jordan kick), 5:03
LHS – White 15 pass from Carr (Sims kick), 1:54
THIRD QUARTER
LHS – Carr 5 run (Sims kick), 8:55
CD – White 2 run (Jordan kick), 3:14
LHS – White 29 pass from Carr (Sims kick) 2:57
FOURTH QUARTER
LHS – Sanford 9 run (Sims kick), 2:24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.