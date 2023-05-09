WALLBURG — Lacing a ground-rule double to left leading off the bottom of the first, Ledford shortstop Devin Villaman gave a preview of what was to come in the Panthers first-round matchup with West Charlotte in the NCHSAA 3A baseball playoffs.
Ledford, the top-seed in the West, put 19 runs on the board in the first and cruised past the 32nd-seeded Lions 22-0 as five Panther pitchers combined on a no-hitter in a game stopped by run rule after five innings at Gary Hinkle field.
Ledford, which pounded out 21 hits, advances to host a second-round game Friday against last night’s North Gaston-Tuscola winner.
“It’s good to be at home and start off the playoffs with a good win,” Ledford head coach Kevin Goss said. “We got a lot of guys in and a lot of guys a lot of work. So, we’ll see who we are playing and stack it up, enjoy this one a little bit and try to win the next one.”
Ledford stacked up 16 hits, drew four walks and took advantage of four Lions errors in the first.
When it was over, the Panthers had stroked 10 doubles (three by Villaman, two by Wilmer Martinez and one each from Gabe Barker, Dawson Yokley, Ayden Wall, Bryce England and Jadden Rodriguez) and three triples (one each from Villaman, Caleb Butcher and Angel Pichardo).
Ten Panthers drove in runs and 13 scored at least one.
VIllaman finished with four runs scored and four RBIs on his 4 for 4 night. Pichardo went 2 for 2 and drove in three, all on a bases-loaded triple. Martinez was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Paulino was 2 for 2 with a RBI. Butcher was 2 for 3 with a RBI. England was 2 for 2 with a RBI; Yokley 2 for 2 with a RBI; ,Wall 1 for 1 with a RBI, Barker 1 for 2 with a RBI and Bradyn Yates 1 for 3 with a RBI.
Ledford sent 25 batters to the plate in the first and Goss started substituting during the third time through the lineup.
“It was just good to get out there and put your best foot forward to start the postseason,” Goss said. “We’ll evaluate what we did tonight and go into practice and pick out the things we can get better at and go into round two.”
England started on the mound and combined with Yokely, Conner Hale, Ethan Petroff and Rodriguez on the no-hitter. Of the 15 outs made by the Lions, 13 were by strikeouts. They threatened once, when walks loaded the bases in the fourth.
“I thought all of our pitchers threw well,” Goss said. “They had a plan outlined. We knew what we needed to do and set ourselves up for round two.”
