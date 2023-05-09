WALLBURG — Lacing a ground-rule double to left leading off the bottom of the first, Ledford shortstop Devin Villaman gave a preview of what was to come in the Panthers first-round matchup with West Charlotte in the NCHSAA 3A baseball playoffs.

Ledford, the top-seed in the West, put 19 runs on the board in the first and cruised past the 32nd-seeded Lions 22-0 as five Panther pitchers combined on a no-hitter in a game stopped by run rule after five innings at Gary Hinkle field.

Trending Videos