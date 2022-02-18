MIDWAY — Ledford couldn’t overcome its miscues to catch Asheboro late.
The top-seeded Panthers fell behind double digits in the second half and rallied within reach in the final minutes, but third-seeded Asheboro won 60-52 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball championship Friday at Oak Grove.
In the girls game, top-seeded North Davidson’s strong second half downed third-seeded Ledford 59-46.
“We were sloppy, especially in the first three quarters,” Panthers boys coach Jason Anderson said. “It was turnovers in one quarter, giving up offensive boards in another, missed shots around the rim and missed free throws. Those are things we don’t typically do, but we had one of those nights tonight.”
Alex Reece had 20 points and Nate Carr had 13 points to lead Ledford (15-5), which led by a point twice in the second quarter but trailed 30-21 into halftime after the Blue Comets (19-7) scored the final 10 points.
Asheboro then stretched its lead to 16 midway through the third and led by 10 heading to the final quarter. But the Panthers rallied — getting within three with 53 seconds left and within two with 26 seconds left.
But the Blue Comets hit enough free throws to seal the win.
“It was just defense,” Anderson said of the comeback. “We turned them over. We had opportunities to tie that thing up and possibly take the lead in places. We couldn’t convert. Hats off to them — they withstood the storm, hit foul shots at the end. That’s what good teams are supposed to do.”
GIRLS GAME
Morgan Harrison scored 14 points to lead Ledford (14-10), followed by Aaliyah Townes with 11 points and Sarah Ledbetter with 10 points.
“We were tired,” Panthers coach Catlyn Moser said. “We played them three times in seven days and then we played three games in four. We airballed more shots than we have all season combined. Our legs were tired — that’s no excuse, but it does make a difference.”
Ledford trailed by 11 early in the second quarter but rallied to pull even at halftime, 30-30, after Townes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
But the Black Knights (21-2), who were led by Emily Hege with 26 points, scored the first nine points over the opening three minutes of the third.
They pushed their lead to 12 late in the quarter, then to 14 midway through the fourth. The Panthers got as close as eight with just over a minute left.
But North hit five free throws over the final 42 seconds to hang on.
“I definitely think the first half took a lot of our energy,” Moser said. “We knew they’d make that run in the second half where they get up a little bit. We told them to weather it, told them we knew what they did. But, not trying to make an excuse, but I really think it hit us. We need a couple days off before the playoffs — that’ll help.”
Both Ledford teams will next play in the state playoffs, which will be seeded over the weekend and begin play Tuesday.
ASHEBORO BOYS 60, LEDFORD 52
AHS 18 12 19 11 – 60
LHS 13 8 18 13 – 52
ASHEBORO
Steinbeck 14, Martin 13, Butler 12, Marsh 8, Meadows 6, Lindsay 5, Head 2
LEDFORD
Alex Reece 20, Carr 13, Roberts 7, Cheek 5, England 4, Morgan 3
NORTH DAVIDSON GIRLS 59, LEDFORD 46
LHS 13 17 7 9 – 46
ND 19 11 17 12 – 59
LEDFORD
Morgan Harrison 14, Aaliyah Townes 11, Sarah Ledbetter 10, DeLellis 5, Grier 4, Flynt 2
NORTH DAVIDSON
Emily Hege 26, Lettie Michael 13, Minton 8, Ke. Moore 7, Ky. Moore 5
