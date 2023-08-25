WALLBURG — Ledford’s offense made plays both big and small while scoring on all six of its first half possessions and blasted longtime county rival West Davidson 42-7 on the Panthers’ field Friday.
“We can get better,” Ledford head coach Chris Doby said. “You can’t be unhappy with the performance when you put up 42 and hold them to 7. Lot of kids got to play in the second half and that’s important, too.”
The first big play came on the nonconference game’s first play and gave an indication of things to come when Cameron Walker took a simple bubble screen from Shay Ragland on the left side of the Panthers’ formation, cut across the field and went 68 yards for a touchdown.
“I think No. 20 showed people he has some jets,” Ledford coach Chris Doby said. “He had great vision, we had great blocking and no holding on that play. It was just a bubble screen and he made some people miss and when he gets loose, they’re not going to catch him.”
That was one of the Panthers’ nine plays of 20 yards or more as they rolled for 447 net first-half yards that included 243 rushing and 204 passing.
Alex Sanford led the rushing attack with 153 yards that featured an 80-run that set up a 3-yard scoring carry that was the first of his three touchdowns. He also scored from 15 yards twice.
Ragland completed 8 of 10 throws for the 204 yards that included a 20-yard scoring strike to Walker in addition to the 68-yarder. Ragland also rushed four times for 70 yards, the capper a 32-yard scramble out of a passing formation for a touchdown on the final play of the second half that upped the score to 40-0.
“I think we showed we have threats other than Sanford and Walker,” Doby said.
Running back Daylen McLendon then ran for a two-point conversion, something Doby said he wanted to do in an effort to get the margin to 42 and force a continuous running clock in the second half. Doby rested his starters for all of the third and fourth quarters.
Walker caught three passes for 134 yards and also made a nifty block that took out two Green Dragons downfield on Sanford’s 80-yard run.
Ledford’s defense, which picked one interception and recovered a fumble, held the Green Dragons to 69 yards in the first half. West didn’t threaten until its final possession when backup quarterback Caleb Bloom directed an 80-yard touchdown drive in which rushed for a team-leading 41 yards, the last 17 on a touchdown run.
One negative in Doby’s eyes was 45 yards in first-half penalties that didn’t count two kickoffs going out of bounds inside the 5 which resulted in West getting the ball at its 35.
“Anytime you can get a victory, it’s good,” Ledford coach John Doby said. “Our guys came out ready to play. We had a lot of penalties. We did last week. . .We’re not there. We have to get better. I’ve got to push them and they have to push me. We’re chasing perfection. We’re never going to get there but if we can have excellence, that would be great.”
