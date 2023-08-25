Ledford logo.jpg

WALLBURG — Ledford’s offense made plays both big and small while scoring on all six of its first half possessions and blasted longtime county rival West Davidson 42-7 on the Panthers’ field Friday.

“We can get better,” Ledford head coach Chris Doby said. “You can’t be unhappy with the performance when you put up 42 and hold them to 7. Lot of kids got to play in the second half and that’s important, too.”