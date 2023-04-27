HPTSPTS-04-28-23 LHS BASEBALL

Ledford’s Devin Villaman turns a double play around North Davidson’s Carston Hauser during Wednesday’s game at Ledford.

WALLBURG — Ledford responded exactly how it wanted to after last week.

The Panthers bounced back from back-to-back losses with a pair of big wins against rival North Davidson — including a 13-1 drubbing in five innings late Wednesday at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field — to clinch the outright Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball championship.

