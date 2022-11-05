WALLBURG — Ledford, the No. 12 seed, cruised past 21st-seeded Freedom 41-0 on Friday night at Ledford in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West football playoffs.
Nate Carr ran 21 times for 143 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Panthers (10-1), who will visit fifth-seeded Northwest Cabarrus in the second round next week. Carr also completed 9 of 17 passes for 102 yards.
Shay Ragland added a late touchdown for Ledford, which outgained the Patriots (6-5) by a 361-164 margin in total yardage. Quentin Green chipped in eight carries for 43 yards, while Kam White had six catches for 76 yards.
Alex Sanford started strong, carrying six times for 32 yards, but suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury early in the second quarter and did not return. In his stead, Carr carried much of the offensive load the rest of the night.
The Panthers, who forced three turnovers on defense, punched in a short-yardage touchdown in each of the first two quarters to lead 14-0 into halftime. They then scored on all four of their second-half possessions.
Penalties were an issue for both sides in a game that slowed down mightily in the second half. And emotions bubbled over midway through the third on a confrontation between the teams along the Ledford sideline.
But cooler heads eventually prevailed and the game finished without further incident, although the teams did not shake hands following the game.
LEDFORD 41, FREEDOM 0
LHS — Carr 9 run (Ponce-Gamez kick), 6:12
LHS — Carr 2 run (Ponce-Gamez kick), :53.6
LHS — Carr 2 run (Ponce-Gamez kick), 7:19
LHS — Carr 12 run (Ponce-Gamez kick), 1:24
LHS — Carr 23 run (Ponce-Gamez kick), 10:55
LHS — Ragland 5 run (kick blocked), 4:38
