HPTSPTS-11-05-22 LEDFORD FOOTBALL.jpg

Ledford’s Nate Carr (2) runs upfield during Friday’s playoff game against Freedom at Ledford.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WALLBURG — Ledford, the No. 12 seed, cruised past 21st-seeded Freedom 41-0 on Friday night at Ledford in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West football playoffs.

Nate Carr ran 21 times for 143 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Panthers (10-1), who will visit fifth-seeded Northwest Cabarrus in the second round next week. Carr also completed 9 of 17 passes for 102 yards.

