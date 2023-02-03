WALLBURG — Ledford just barely outlasted rival Oak Grove.
The Panthers made a crucial five-point run to build a slim lead late in the game, then held on — narrowly surviving a last-second heave — to beat the Grizzlies 43-41 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Friday in front of a jam-packed crowd on Alumni Night at Ledford.
In the girls game, Oak Grove similarly inched ahead late in a hard-fought game and hung on to win 54-50 — grabbing sole possession of first place after entering the week in a three-way tie.
“Every win’s big this time of year,” Ledford boys coach Jason Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter how you get them, where they come from. A win’s a win. You take it and try to run with it.
“I always tell the guys there are four seasons: you’ve got your nonconference season, your conference season, conference tournament and state playoffs. It’s getting ready to be: ‘Win or go home.’ So, it’s good we’re getting this type of experience winning tight ballgames.”
Canon Roberts scored 14 points to lead the Panthers (13-8 overall, 6-2 conference), maintaining their grip on second place just ahead of third-place North Davidson. Nate Carr had 11 points while Shay Ragland had 10 points.
Ledford led by seven in the first half, then watched its advantage dwindle to 19-18 at halftime. It rebuilt a six-point lead early in the fourth, but the Grizzlies rallied to take a one-point lead with 4:02 left in the game.
The Panthers pulled ahead on a layup by Roberts with 3:46 left and added a basket by Ragland and a free throw by Scottie Yaudes to lead by four with 1:54 left in the game.
Ledford had opportunities from the foul line over the final 30 seconds but couldn’t quite put it away. The Grizzlies got back within one on a 3-pointer by Max Van Weerdhuizen with 5.3 seconds left.
A free throw by Carr gave the Panthers a two-point lead with 2.1 seconds left. Out of a timeout to set up a play, Van Weerdhuizen launched a shot from near halfcourt that hit off the rim as time expired. Van Weerdhuizen finished with 14 points to lead Oak Grove (9-12, 3-5), which shot 39% from the field for the game while Ledford shot 45%. Gavin Stinson, Loucas Shoaf and JB Shabazz each added six points.
“I thought our guys did a great job,” Grizzlies coach Todd Rausch said. “We were 31/2 guys down tonight. We pulled three JV guys up tonight and our guys gave everything they had. They did a fantastic job to give ourselves a chance, and we were a basket short. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”
GIRLS GAME
Zaire Jones had 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead Oak Grove (15-6, 7-1), which followed up its big win over North Davidson with another strong performance to grab control of the conference lead.
“Zaire — I’m very proud of that young lady,” Grizzlies coach Sissy Rausch said. “She hasn’t had the same year as she did last year. She’s had a little bit of an injury with her ankle and it’s set her back a little bit.
“But she put this team on her back and carried them tonight. It’s unique because, in the three years prior, we had to ride her back. Now we don’t have to. So for her to have that game here in such a pivotal moment I’m proud of her.”
Trista Charles added 12 points while Avery Ray had seven points as Oak Grove, which shot 38% from the field for the game, scored on back-to-back possessions midway through the fourth to take a four-point lead in a tight game.
Haley Long and Charles each knocked down a pair of free throws that gave the Grizzlies a 49-45 lead with 3:27 left in the game. Jones later hit four free throws and Ray added one to keep Oak Grove just enough ahead.
Morgan Harrison scored 20 points to lead Ledford (17-4, 6-2), which shot 32% for the game. Aramy Grier added seven points as the Panthers look to bounce back next week — highlighted by Friday’s pivotal game at home against North.
