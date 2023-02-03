HPTSPTS-02-04-23 LEDFORD HOOPS.jpg

Ledford’s Nate Carr drives to the basket during Friday’s game against Oak Grove at Ledford.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WALLBURG — Ledford just barely outlasted rival Oak Grove.

The Panthers made a crucial five-point run to build a slim lead late in the game, then held on — narrowly surviving a last-second heave — to beat the Grizzlies 43-41 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Friday in front of a jam-packed crowd on Alumni Night at Ledford.

