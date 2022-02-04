MIDWAY — Ledford finally took control in the second half to beat rival Oak Grove.
The Panthers used a 13-2 run early in the third quarter to turn a deficit into a double-digit lead and fended off the Grizzlies down the stretch to win 58-50 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Friday at Oak Grove.
In the girls game, Oak Grove scored the first eight points of the game and held off Ledford the rest of the way to win 52-39.
“They gave us all we wanted, and that’s what I expected coming over here,” Panthers boys coach Jason Anderson said. “Rivalry games are always like that. We just stepped up the defensive pressure.
“I think we were kind of flat — we’ve had to play three games this week. It’s been a long time since we’ve had to do that — we only had three games in the month of January. So, the legs were probably a factor on that.
“But it’s straightening up, focusing up and gutting it out.”
Alex Reece scored 20 points to lead Ledford (12-2 overall, 6-0 conference), which came into Friday’s game with a two-loss cushion over second place Central Davidson atop the conference standings.
Nate Carr added 12 points while Nic Morgan chipped in 10 points as the Panthers defeated the Grizzlies for the third time this season — but this was the closest result of the three meetings.
“It felt good,” said Reece, a senior guard. “We came out kind of slow in the first half, but in the third quarter we fought back. Like Coach always says, it’s about being dogs at the end of the season. We came out in the third, played good defense, got into the fastbreak and executed the offense.”
Oak Grove led much of a tight first half and carried a 20-18 lead into halftime. It still led two minutes into the third quarter when Ledford — keyed by a pair of 3-pointers and a three-point play — scored 10 straight to lead by nine.
The Panthers stretched their advantage to 10 with 3:50 left in the quarter
“Once you get a couple scores and a couple defensive stops, you gain confidence,” Reece said. “The offense starts building up, the defense starts playing better and you get on a roll from there.”
The Grizzlies kept clawing back within reach — cutting a nine-point hole with two minutes left to two inside the final minute. But Ledford made just enough plays down the stretch to hang on.
Lane Kimmer scored 14 points to lead Oak Grove (6-14, 2-6), followed by Gavin Stinson with 10 points and Patrick Stephens with nine points.
“We’ve played really well all week,” Grizzlies coach Todd Rausch said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a four- or five-minute span in each of those games that have ended up costing us the ballgame. It really was about a two- or three-minute run in the third where we let them extend the lead out.
“But we battled back — we cut it to two with 43 seconds left. Our guys keep digging and working. They work extremely hard and played very well on the defensive end. … The record’s not even close to reflecting the quality of basketball team we have. For us, we’ve just got to be able to finish it.”
GIRLS
Zaire Jones scored 17 points to lead Oak Grove (17-4, 6-1), which maintained its half-game edge over North Davidson atop the conference standings. Trista Charles added 12 points while Avery Ray had 11 points.
“The game’s always low-scoring anytime anyone plays Ledford,” Grizzlies coach Sissy Rausch said. “(Chris) Doby was known for that, and I think Moser’s taking that role as well. So, whenever you can score 50 against them, you know you’ve had a good night.
“They have very good defenders. You have Morgan Harrison, Sarah Ledbetter, Aramy Grier in the middle. You can tell they want it just by the look on Sophie Conger’s face. So, to score that many against their defense it’s always a good thing.”
Oak Grove, forcing misses on defense and getting to the basket on offense, quickly led 8-0 with 4:30 left in the opening quarter and held a four-point lead to end the first. It closed the half with an 8-1 run to lead 26-17.
“It was important for us to come out with intensity,” said Charles, a freshman guard. “This game was important, and we knew that we could beat them. So, we just came out with intensity.
“It felt good that we executed so well, because that means that we’re learning and we’re getting better. And I just know that’s going to help us in the future. Even in close games, it’s going to help us win.”
The Grizzlies, keyed by an 11-2 run early in the third to lead by 18, maintained a double-digit lead almost all of the second half in finishing off the regular-season sweep of third-place Ledford.
Aramy Grier scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (10-7, 4-2), followed by Devon DeLellis with seven points and Harrison, who was limited by foul trouble much of the night, with six points.
“I felt like we started slow, got back into it, but we just could never get over that hump,” Ledford coach Catlyn Moser said. “We fought hard and they fought hard. It was a good game, but we just couldn’t get over that hump.
“It definitely takes a lot of energy. And this being our third game in four days and we have another one tomorrow, legs are definitely tired and I think you could see that on some of our shots.”
