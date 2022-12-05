WALLBURG — Ledford started well and kept Reagan at arm’s length the rest of the way.
The Panthers quickly built a 10-point lead in the first six minutes and fended off the Raiders for the rest of the game to win 73-61 in nonconference boys basketball Monday at Ledford.
In the girls game, Ledford kept falling behind but kept fighting back before Reagan eked out a 55-53 win.
“They’re a good ball team,” Panthers boys coach Jason Anderson said. “They’ve played some tough talent so far. Not knocking anyone we’ve played, but I think they’re the most talented we’ve played to this point.
“They switch defenses a lot, keep you off-balance. And I thought our guys did a great job of executing. We probably had a few too many turnovers, but that’s a credit to them. I hope it’s a stepping stone for us.”
Nate Carr scored 27 points to lead Ledford (2-2), which scored on six of its first 10 possessions to lead 12-2. Scottie Yaudes and Whit Denny each had 13 points, while Canon Roberts added 12 points.
The Panthers scored on four straight possessions midway through the first to build their double-digit lead.
The Raiders (0-4), who were led by Jalil Rogers with 21 points, got within one possession only once the rest of the way.
“I thought it was execution,” Anderson said. “The first three games we’ve played we just haven’t come out the first half and had that edge to us. We’ve played great second-half ball and have gotten ourselves back in ballgames.
“But we put four quarters together tonight. And we had to. If we were going to beat that team, we had to.”
Ledford led 34-27 at halftime and led by 13 midway through the fourth after a six-point possession. But Reagan, which got within three in the third, whittled its deficit to five in the final minute before the Panthers hit free throws to close it out.
GIRLS GAME
Aaliyah Townes scored 16 points for Ledford (3-1), followed by Morgan Harrison with 14 and Sarah Ledbetter with 13.
“It was good for us to have one of those games where we had to fight back,” Panthers coach Catlyn Moser said. “We haven’t had that. We’ve kind of led all three games we’ve had so far.
“Even though we didn’t pull it out at the end, we still fought back and I could see that my girls are at least going to play hard and try for me — even with only seven players,” she said with a laugh.
Ledford trailed 24-18 heading into halftime and remained within two before the Raiders (4-2), keyed by senior forward Emma Pendleton with 21 points, went on a 16-6 run to lead by 12 late in the third.
They stretched their lead to 13 early in the fourth, but the Panthers answered within five with six minutes left. Reagan again stretched its cushion to 10 with three minutes left, but Ledford made one final charge.
The Panthers scored eight straight to get within two with 1:08 left in the game. They had a couple shots in their final two possessions, but just couldn’t get them to fall.
Ledford plays again tonight at West Davidson before visiting East Davidson on Wednesday.
