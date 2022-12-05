HPTSPTS-12-06-22 PREP BASKETBALL.jpg

Ledford’s Nate Carr, left, drives to the basket during Monday’s game against Reagan at Ledford.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WALLBURG — Ledford started well and kept Reagan at arm’s length the rest of the way.

The Panthers quickly built a 10-point lead in the first six minutes and fended off the Raiders for the rest of the game to win 73-61 in nonconference boys basketball Monday at Ledford.

