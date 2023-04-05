HPTSPTS-04-06-23 LEDFORD BASEBALL.jpg

Ledford's Bryce England, right, slides safely into home ahead of the throw to Oak Grove's Brayden Bowman during Wednesday's game at Ledford.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WALLBURG – Ledford built an early lead and hung on to beat rival Oak Grove.

The Panthers scored four runs in the second inning, padded their lead in the middle innings and staved off a late rally to beat the Grizzlies 7-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Wednesday at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field.

