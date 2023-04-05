WALLBURG – Ledford built an early lead and hung on to beat rival Oak Grove.
The Panthers scored four runs in the second inning, padded their lead in the middle innings and staved off a late rally to beat the Grizzlies 7-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Wednesday at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field.
Jadden Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Ledford (14-1 overall, 6-0 conference), ranked No. 22 in the state overall and No. 3 among 3A West teams. Devin Villaman also had two hits, including a home run, and an RBI.
Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had a hit and two RBIs, while Gabe Barker added a hit, a sacrifice fly and an RBI, and Angel Pichardo had a double as Ledford, a game ahead of second-place North Davidson to start the day, totaled 10 hits for the game.
The Panthers surged ahead in the second – keyed by a two-run single by Paulino followed by a one-run single by Rodriguez – after loading the bases with no outs. They added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pad their lead.
Barker got the pitching win, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. After giving up a run in the second, he limited Oak Grove until running into trouble in the sixth. After a short stint by Dawson Yokley, Kevin Villaman got the save – escaping the sixth and pitching a five-batter seventh.
Dawson Shelton took the loss for the Grizzlies, striking out seven in four innings. Jake Smith had two hits for Oak Grove (6-9, 3-3), in third place in the conference standings coming in. Brayden Bowman and Keanan White each had a hit and an RBI as Oak Grove, which did have the tying run on base in the sixth, tallied six hits.
Ledford will host Southeast Guilford in a nonconference game today before heading into spring break next week. The Grizzlies will next play Tuesday, April 18, at Montgomery Central.
