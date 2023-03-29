HPTSPTS-03-30-23 LEDFORD BASEBALL.jpg

Ledford shortstop Devin Villaman (4) tags out East Davidson’s Brenner Tarolli (4) trying to steal second during Wednesday’s game at East.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — Timely hitting and spot-on pitching and defense were plenty for Ledford against county rival East Davidson.

The Panthers broke open a scoreless game with big innings in the fourth and fifth, Bryce England and Kevin Villaman combined to strike out 13 and Ledford shut out the Golden Eagles 10-0 in nonconference baseball Wednesday night at East.

