HIGH POINT — Welcome back, Quincy Latimore.
Latimore, who had been out until July 18 while recovering from knee surgery, made his first home run of the season memorable as he lifted a tie-breaking three-run blast to left in the seventh and the Rockers defeated Lnacaster 7-4 on Wednesday at Truist Point.
“It looked like old times in the seventh inning but it didn’t the first three at-bats but I can through when we needed it the most, and that’s what counts” Latimore said, flashing a big smile
Latimore, who had been inactive until July 18 while recovering from knee surgery, smacked the game winner with D.J. Burt and Dai-Kang Yang on base as High Point improved to 51-28 overall and 10-6 in the second half.
Burt reached on an infield hit, Yang walked and both advanced on stolen bases.
Latimore had struck out in his three previous trips to the plate before delivering the game winner.
“I was talking to Geroge (hitting coach George Greer), talking to Jamie (manager Jamier Keefe) wondering what I was going to do,” Latimore said. “George said get in your two-strike approach, just shorten up your approach so you can be short to the ball, you can see the ball.
“I got up 2-0 and I chased a low one3 and missed but I like the swing. I saw it and wasn’t fooled by it whereas earlier in the game, I was fooled and not starting on time. He came with a 2-1 fastball and I got all of it. It was that sound, it was my skip, it was everything that I do when I feel good. Couldn’t have come at a better time.
“The way I was feeling, I was thinking just come through one time and I came through.”
It was his 49th homer as Rocker as he tied Zander Wiel for the all-time lead in franchise history.
“He’s been down on himself,” Keefe said. “Those first couple of bats, he didn’t look like himself. I knew George had talked to him. These are the things you live for. You don’t to the ballpark because you’re hitting fourth in the first inning. It’s to come up in the sixth or seventh inning with guys on base. So I tried to get him loose. I had a good laugh with him when he came up. I told him just get something to hit. . .I told him that they weren’t going to pitch around him, that they were going to give him something to hit and they did.”
Latimore said he is about three weeks away from being 100%. Keefe said Latimore would get the next two days off, DH on Saturday and possibly play in the field on Sunday at Spire City.
“I’m tired of being in the dugout,” Latimore said.
Down 3-0 and then 4-1, the Rockers knotted the score with three runs in the fifth, Brian Parreria and Shed Long Jr. hit back-to-back singles to start the inning and they scored when Burt ripped a triple off the center field wall. Ben Aklinski then followed with a score-tying sacrifice fly.
Bryce Hensley, who replaced starter Mitch Atkins in the sixth, tossed two innings and picked the win as the pitcher of record when High Point went in front. Hensleyworked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh after Keefe ordered two intentional walks so the lefthanded Hensley would face left-handed hitter Chad Sedio, who grounded to second.
Hensley improved to 6-1 and picked up his 14th pitching win, tying Craig Stem for the franchise lead all-time.
Atkins went five innings, allowed four runs and seven hits, struck out three and walked one. Brandyn Sittinger, who gave up Latimore’s homer, took the l0ss and dropped to 4-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.