THOMASVILLE — The HiToms found a way to get the job done.
High Point-Thomasville, struggling to break through for runs much of the game, scored three runs in the eighth to rally past the Lexington County Blowfish 3-2 in Coastal Plain League baseball Monday afternoon at Finch Field.
“I thought a lot of stuff wasn’t going our way,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said. “I can count on both hands how many balls we barrelled today. And the reason why we won, and I think it’s pretty obvious, is how good our pitching staff is. They’re keeping us in every single game right now.
“They’re filling it up, and we’ve made some timely moves. Going to Jose off the bench and getting some fresh swings ended up being big for us. These guys are stubborn in their approach. And they did a fantastic job battling, battling and battling. Because they knew it’d break through eventually.”
Jose Vargas drove in a run with a two-out single and Eli Weisner followed with a two-run home run to give High Point-Thomasville (3-0), coming off an 11-2 on Saturday at Forest City, a 3-2 advantage in the eighth inning.
Tristan Snyder, after walking the first two batters of the inning, retired three in a row in the top of the ninth to earn the save. Jacob Landis earned the victory in an inning of relief as four HiToms pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
“I felt like we did a really good job, especially on the mound,” said Weisner, who played this spring at Louisburg. “Our at-bats were good, and I think everyone felt good for the most part. We struggled to put it together with timely hits.
“But, at the same time, we were squaring it up. It just took us that one inning. I feel like the name of the game is putting the barrel on the ball. And if you do that, then more than likely the odds are in your favor.”
Tripp Haddad went 3 for 4 for High Point-Thomasville, which totaled 12 hits for the game. Weisner, Anthony Hausner and Bo Rusher each had two hits, while Rusher and Justin Johnson each had a double.
But the HiToms, who were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position through seven innings, couldn’t quite equal the Blowfish (2-2), who scored on a solo home run in the third and on an error in the top of the eight to lead 2-0.
Until the bottom of the eighth when High Point-Thomasville got a two-out double down the right-field line by Haddad and Vargas singled into center. Weisner, the next batter, drilled a home run to left for the go-ahead runs.
“First strike call, I didn’t really appreciate, but that’s all right,” Weisner said with a smile. “Then he was coming fastball in and then went slider away for a ball I couldn’t really locate that well. I knew I was either getting a fastball in or a slider away. I actually got an inside slider and I put the barrel on it.
“It was a great feeling, because I felt like we were putting good swings on the ball all day. For this team to be rewarded and to help us get a win, I think it helped a lot. I think it shows a lot of the team’s grit. We’re jelling really well and our chemistry’s good. We’re looking to continue it with new guys coming in.”
And with the win, the HiToms maintained their early run to the top of the CPL West standings.
“This is my third year in the league,” Russ said, “and the first 14 games are the biggest in my opinion. That’s when you can jump out to a good league, because not everyone has all their players yet. And you can go ahead and build some momentum to carry on when everyone gets here.”
