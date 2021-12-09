TRINITY — Trinity made big plays down the stretch to win its conference opener and remain undefeated.
The Bulldogs finally broke free over the final 2 1/2 minutes — making a handful of key baskets while allowing only one free throw — to beat Southwestern Randolph 52-46 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Trinity.
In the girls game, Southwestern Randolph rolled past Trinity 63-34.
“I’ve been in it long enough to know that you never take a win for granted,” Bulldogs boys coach Tim Kelly said. “We found a way to win, and that’s the most important thing. It’s our third game in a row, so, not to make excuses, but I think we were a little dead-legged. But I’m happy — we’ll take it.”
Dominic Payne scored 19 points to lead Trinity (7-0 overall, 1-0 conference), which led 31-26 into halftime and pushed its advantage to eight in the third. Brandon Campbell added 12 points while Dylan Hodges followed with nine.
“It felt pretty good — going to 7-0,” said Payne, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore guard. “It was our first conference win, so it felt pretty good.”
The teams were tied 41-41 heading to the fourth and were still deadlocked, 45-45 with 3:07 left in the game. Campbell scored his second straight bucket near the basket to give the Bulldogs the lead with 2:38 left.
Trinity added two free throws by Aidan Blakely with 24.6 seconds left to lead 49-46 after the Cougars (3-3, 0-1), who were led by Sean Adkins with 13 points, made one of two free throws with 1:36 left.
Southwestern Randolph had several chances inside the final minute but were held scoreless over its final four possessions — turning the ball over twice in the final 20 seconds.
That allowed the Bulldogs to seal the victory on an easy basket by Dylan Hodges and a free throw by Blakely.
“Just hustle plays,” Payne said of the difference down the stretch. “... It was a really good feeling. Just my guys being able to finish the ball and getting us to the next level.”
Trinity will next play Tuesday at home against archrival Wheatmore.
“Last year we lost our first three and then won nine in a row,” Kelly said. “This year we’re kind of doing the total opposite. In our conference it’s going to be like this about every night. I think any given night anybody in this conference can beat each other.”
GIRLS GAME
Autumn Gentry scored 24 points to lead Trinity (1-6, 0-1), while Kennedy Jackson added eight points.
“It’s frustrating,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “We had a great summer and I thought all of our preseason stuff was all really good. But we’ve just disappeared.
“We’re going to regroup tomorrow and see how things play out. Hopefully we can get organized, and we have two games next week and they’re going to be tough.”
Southwestern Randolph (4-0, 1-0), which was led by Alexis Maness with 15 points, scored the first 19 points of the game and led 21-7 after one quarter.
The Cougars led by 27 before taking a 39-14 lead into halftime. Their lead peaked at 37 in the third and hovered in the 30s throughout the final quarter.
“We were just making passes that we shouldn’t be making,” Sink said. “They were quick, but we were just making passes and throwing the ball where we shouldn’t. And they took us out of it — we couldn’t get the ball down the court.”
SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH GIRLS 63, TRINITY 34
SWR 21 18 16 8 - 63
THS 7 7 9 11 - 34
SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
Alexis Maness 15, Carley Everhart 11, Kassidy Glasgow 11, Mull 6, Jones 5, Ward 5, King 4, Martin 4, Allred 2
TRINITY
Autumn Gentry 24, Jackson 8, McCoy 2
TRINITY BOYS 52, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH 46
SWR 8 18 15 5 - 46
THS 7 24 10 11 - 52
SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
Sean Adkins 13, Landon Williamson 10, Lucas 9, Stutts 6, Rubio 4, Ellis 2, Robertson 2
TRINITY
Dominic Payne 19, Brandon Campbell 12, Hodges 9, Blakely 8, Moffitt 4
