HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews kept chipping away until finally archrival High Point Central wore down.
The Red Raiders scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on their depth for big runs, and rolled past the Bison 25-6 in nonconference football Friday night in front of a sizable crowd at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
“I think we played well,” Andrews coach Mitchell Jenkins said. “We stayed consistent and didn’t panic when times got bad for us. So, I’m proud of our guys. A couple years ago, we’d give up a touchdown and kind of get down and stay down. So, I think we played well and did a good job tonight.”
Correy McManus ran 13 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders (2-0), who extended their overall series lead to 29-25 with their second straight victory in the series and fourth in the last 10 meetings.
Devin Hackstall also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Ja’Neil Harris as Andrews outgained Central 251-160 in total yards for the game – including 203-54 in the second half.
“I feel straight – I just feel like we can do more as a team,” said McManus, a senior running back. “We’ve got more to go. This is just one. We’ve got more to go – we’re trying to win big.”
After each team scored in the first quarter, the score remained deadlocked 6-6 into the fourth. The Red Raiders gained the advantage when, after a short punt, Hackstall ran 23 yards – setting up McManus for a 2-yard run to the right pylon.
A stop on fourth down again put Andrews in position to score. On the fourth play of the drive, Hackstall churned 29 yards to the end zone – carrying a couple defenders the final yards.
Then, following another turnover on downs, McManus broke free on the second play of Andrews’ final drive – taking the handoff on a sweep left, turning the corner and racing 51 yards to seal the rivalry win.
“We had to stay disciplined and stay on task,” McManus said. “We couldn’t let the crowd disturb us. We had to stay strong the whole game.”
Kemani Johnson completed eight passes for 75 yards and ran 15 times for 30 yards and a touchdown for the Bison (0-2), who have been struggling with their depth but are working to get their numbers up.
Kemauri Westray had five catches for 61 yards while Zion McCoy ran 12 times for 37 yards. Central was in OK shape through the first half – leading 106-48 in total yards and moving the ball across midfield near halftime.
But the Bison were in their half of the field much of the second half and couldn’t match the Red Raiders’ late scoring outburst.
“You’re looking at 60 kids on their sideline and five or six kids who can move in key positions,” Central coach Chuck Doak said. “We made some mistakes. We made a couple coaching mistakes at the end that probably hurt us and put the ball in a bad defensive position.
“But I just think we got tired. It’s hard. These kids played hard and they gave everything they’ve got. I believe they left it on the field. This meant a lot to them. I know they want this game more than they want to breathe. But it’s just hard when our numbers are limited like they are right now.”
Next week, Andrews will visit Thomasville while the Bison will host another crosstown rival in Southwest Guilford.
TW ANDREWS 25, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 6
TWA – Ja'Neil Harris 30 pass from Devin Hackstall (kick blocked), 6:15
HPC – Kemani Johnson 2 run (kick missed), :27.4
TWA – Correy McManus 2 run (kick missed), 9:56
TWA – Hackstall 29 run (Jeremiah King kick), 6:16
TWA – McManus 51 run (run failed), 2:05
