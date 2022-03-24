KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness kept putting itself in position to score and finally it capitalized.
The Villains scored the lone goal of the game in the 76th minute on a rebound by Ashley Hawley and defeated Forbush 1-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday on a cool, overcast Thursday evening at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
“I think the size of the field was a factor — it’s a lot bigger,” Bishop coach Ray Alley said. “So you’d think the extra space would make it easier to get through-balls in. But we didn’t do a very good job getting the ball up front.
“We just weren’t able to penetrate their backs. That was the deal. We had a few corner kicks. We did create opportunities, and we had pretty good play at midfield. Really, the thing I thought stood out was our defense.”
The Villains steadily took control of a back-and-forth match through the first half and into the second. During the final 20 minutes, they were able to apply more and more pressure in front of the goal. But they still had nothing to show.
Inside the final five minutes, Bishop played a ball ahead to Anna Aufrance. She collided with the Falcons’ goalkeeper and was injured in the process. The Forbush goalkeeper received a yellow card and temporarily left the match.
Once play resumed, the Villains’ Claire Clampett took the free kick from a couple yards outside the top of the penalty area. The Falcons’ backup goalkeeper stopped the initial shot, but Hawley was right there for the rebound.
“It was a great ball up to Anna,” said Hawley, a freshman. “Anna was really great for taking one for the team, obviously. And it was a great ball by Claire too. It was just a really good effort by the entire team throughout the game.”
Bishop finished with a 14-5 advantage in shots — including 10-2 in the second half. Forbush (3-2) — a traditional 2A power that reached five of nine state finals through 2016 — had a look at taking the lead 10 minutes into the second half.
But the Falcons’ shot, which came on a break up the left side, hit off the far post. The Villains (5-2), twice 1A state finalists and currently ranked No. 2 in the 1A West, cleared away the ball and maintained their fourth straight shutout.
Emily Agejew made three saves in goal for Bishop.
“It’s a good confidence booster,” Hawley said, “to know that you can play up to anybody but also still play our game. It just builds confidence in ourselves and everyone as teammates. It was just a really good game for us to pull out the win.”
The Villains will host Gray Stone Day on Monday and visit Oak Grove on Thursday before returning to Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference play Friday at home against Cornerstone Charter.
“We had a good effort all the way through it,” Alley said. “And our communication wasn’t too bad. I think we’re right on it — you don’t want to peak too early. There are definitely things we need to work on.”
