MIDWAY — Oak Grove finished off its undefeated regular season. But Central Davidson made it work for it all the way down to the final seconds.

The Grizzlies pulled ahead on a 6-yard run by Evan Walters with 36.2 seconds left — the only time they led the entire game — and held on to beat the Spartans 16-14 on Friday night at Oak Grove and sealed the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference football championship.

