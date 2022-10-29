MIDWAY — Oak Grove finished off its undefeated regular season. But Central Davidson made it work for it all the way down to the final seconds.
The Grizzlies pulled ahead on a 6-yard run by Evan Walters with 36.2 seconds left — the only time they led the entire game — and held on to beat the Spartans 16-14 on Friday night at Oak Grove and sealed the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference football championship.
“We started making some plays,” Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb said. “We were in a situation where we had to go down the field a little bit. We got behind them a couple times, but we finally started making plays.”
After Central went up 11 points with 8 1/2 minutes left, the Grizzlies (10-0 overall, 5-0 conference) quickly answered with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Connor Creech to Jake Smith up the right side to pull within 14-9 with seven minutes left.
A stop on defense forced the Spartans — who could’ve forced a three-way tie atop the standings — to punt and Oak Grove got the ball back on its 43 with 2:43 left in the game. Five complete passes — including four to Smith — and a run by Creech moved the Grizzlies to the 6 with 42.9 seconds left.
“We were able to pass the ball outside,” Creech said. “We were able to roll me out. We made plays and got out of bounds quickly and scored fast. Me and Jake were working together.”
On the snap, Walters came around from the right and took the toss from Creech, who had suggested the play beforehand. Walters found plenty of room around the left side and ran in for the score with 36.2 seconds left.
“My eyes went wide and I saw the end zone,” Walters said. “We’d been struggling to get there all night and I scored on the opportunity. It was great to celebrate with the team.”
Central, which scored its touchdowns on a couple slow, churning drives, moved the ball out to its 38. But time ran out and Oak Grove — which outgained the Spartans 235-221 in total yardage for the game — celebrated on the field.
Creech completed 13 of 22 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Grizzlies, while Smith caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Talib Tuttle added 35 yards rushing, while Aiden Daugherty added a 32-yard field goal.
Corben Miller had 16 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead Central (8-2, 3-2), which totaled all its yards on the ground. Keyshawn Breedlove added 62 yards on 18 carries.
“We didn’t want to share at all,” Holcomb said of winning the conference. “10-0 is great — honestly, as a coach, I should probably enjoy it more than I do. But I’m sitting here thinking about who’s going to be in the first round. But I just need to enjoy the situation I’m in right now — I’m very blessed.”
OAK GROVE 16, CENTRAL DAVIDSON 14
CD — Miller 2 run (Jordan kick), 1:44
OG — FG Daugherty 32, :29.3
CD — Miller 2 run (Jordan kick), 8:28
OG — Smith 36 pass from Creech (run failed), 7:03
OG — Walters 6 run (Daugherty kick), :36.2
