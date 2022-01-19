HIGH POINT
Kameron Langley cemented his spot as one of the best to play at Southwest Guilford. Not much has changed during his career at North Carolina A&T.
Langley, a graduate student in his final season, has grown into one of the top players in the history of the Aggies’ men’s basketball program — owning school records for assists and steals.
“I feel very blessed,” he said following Saturday’s game against High Point University in the Qubein Center. “Just to be able to play the game that I love so much at a high level. I’m very blessed, very thankful to A&T for giving me five beautiful and amazing years. These years I won’t forget.”
Langley returned to High Point as A&T joined the Big South Conference this season following a successful 50-year run in the MEAC, in which the Aggies won their division’s regular-season title in 2020-21.
He owns the MEAC’s career and single-season records for assists.
“Coming in, I was supposed to be a backup point guard,” said Langley, whose brothers KJ, Keyshaun and Kobe also starred at Southwest and have played in college. “But I ended up getting the starting position. I’m just very thankful for the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity.
“I just had to prove myself to the older guys that I could play. Just prove to them and to the coaches that, even though I was a freshman, my basketball IQ’s way beyond my years. So, it was just proving to them that I could play.”
Langley, who helped lead Southwest to the NCHSAA 4A boys basketball championship in 2017 as a senior, remains a fixture in the lineup for A&T — playing in all 17 games this season and averaging 26 minutes.
He leads the Big South with 89 assists — including a conference-best 15 against Samford on Nov. 26 — and he’s sixth with 1.6 steals per game. He is 33rd nationally in assists and assists per game at 5.2, which also ranks first in the Big South.
“It’s just trying to get my guys involved,” said Langley, who was the MVP of the state title game against Leesville Road. “I feel like if they’re involved, they’ll play hard. Get rebounds, play hard on defense and block shots. When they score, it takes pressure off me — unless it’s crunch time, and then I do my thing.”
Langley, who’s totaled 19 double-doubles and two triple-doubles and this season eclipsed 1,000 points for his career, has played a big role for the Aggies from the start — playing in more than 30 games each of his first three seasons.
Playing during the COVID-19 pandemic was an obvious adjustment. But he’s still managed to find success in leading A&T over the last two seasons.
“It’s just taking it one game at a time, one day at a time and one opportunity at a time,” he said. “Every time I’m out there on the court, it’s an opportunity to showcase my game and entertain people. That’s what I like to do.
“Coming back, I’m just focused on trying to win. That’s really my biggest part, just trying to get this team to be Big South champion and be able to represent A&T at the highest level.”
The Aggies continue Big South play tonight at UNC Asheville before returning home Saturday against Campbell.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
