HIGH POINT — The good times didn’t last long for the Rockers on Tuesday.
Lancaster wiped out a one-run High Point lead with three runs in the fifth, added four more and posted a 9-3 victory at Truist Point.
Down a run, the Rockers (50-28, 9-6 second half) did all of their scoring in the third. Michael Russell singled up the middle with one out and scored when Shed Long Jr. laced a triple into right field. After D.J. Burt was hit by a pitch, Long scored when Ben Aklinski doubled and Burt scored Beau Taylor’s sacrifice fly to center.
Lancaster regained the lead when losing pitcher Jheyson Manzueta allowed five straight hits with two outs in the fifth, his last inning of work. Trace Loehr started the rally with a single and scored on the second double of the night by Melvin Mercedes, who then scored on Yeison Coca’s double to left. Andretty Cordero followed with a single, scoring Coca.
Manzueta, who also gave up two runs in the first, allowed five runs and nine hits in dropping to 3-1.
Lancaster (35-43, 10-5 second half) finished with 13 hits that included six doubles. The Barnstormers added two in the sixth. Wilson Garcia led off with a second, stole second and went to third when the throw from the catcher sailed into center field. He scored on a double by Jack Conley, who raced home when Coca singled.
In the ninth, Coca reached on a throwing error, stole second and scored when Crdero doubled. Cordero scored on Garcia’s groundout.
Cordero helped lead the Barnstormers at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs driven in. Coca was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Mercedes was 2 for 4.
Aklinski was the brightest spot at the plate for High Point, going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Dai-Kang Yang went 2 for 4 as the other Rocker with more than one hit.
Jeff Bain (2-0) was the winning pitcher as he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.
The teams play the second game of a three-game series today at 6:35 p.m. Mitch Atkins is expected to start for the Rockers on the mound.
