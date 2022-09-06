Rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Lancaster scored three runs in the eighth inning with the help of calls that the Rockers disagreed with on two balls called fair down the third-base line and escaped with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday at Truist Point.

The loss was the first in six games for High Point, which dropped to 65-56 and fell behind Lancaster (65-55) in the wild-card race while staying 2.5 games ahead of Kentucky. Lancaster, however, moved closer to the North Division second-half title and an automatic bid into the Atlantic League playoffs, which would leave the wild-card battle to the Rockers and Genomes.

