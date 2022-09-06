HIGH POINT — Lancaster scored three runs in the eighth inning with the help of calls that the Rockers disagreed with on two balls called fair down the third-base line and escaped with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday at Truist Point.
The loss was the first in six games for High Point, which dropped to 65-56 and fell behind Lancaster (65-55) in the wild-card race while staying 2.5 games ahead of Kentucky. Lancaster, however, moved closer to the North Division second-half title and an automatic bid into the Atlantic League playoffs, which would leave the wild-card battle to the Rockers and Genomes.
Andretty Cordero, who was voted the league’s offensive player of the month for August earlier in the day and went 4 for 5, led off the eighth with the first chopper toward third that was called fair and rolled into left for a double.
After an argument from Rockers’ manager Jamie Keefe, Anthony Peroni followed with a single as Cordero went to third. Ariel Sandoval then hit the second ball down the line for a double. It scored Cordero before Peroni was thrown out at the plate.
Following a strikeout, Jacob Barfeld singled, allowing Sandoval to score the go-ahead run. Barfield went to second on a wild pitch and scored when Chris Proctor doubled to center.
The rally came at the expense of Rockers reliever Tyler Higgins, who fell to 2-1.
The Rockers went down in order in the eighth and failed to get a runner past first in the ninth.
The Rockers went ahead for the first time in the top of the seventh as Ben Aklinski scored on Quincy Latimore’s single to center. Aklinski walked and went to second when Jerry Downs singled.
Chris Booser, who came on in the seventh after Bret Clarke lost the lead, was the winning pitcher.
Lancaster scored a run in each of the first four innings against Rockers starter Neil Uskali, who went five innings. Andretty Cordero, who was named the league Player of the Month for August, ripped a triple in the first that scored Trace Leohr, who singled. In the second, Anderson Felix led off with a double, went to second on sacrifice and scored on a sacrifice fly.
The Rockers got on the board in the bottom of the second. Logan Morrison doubled and scored when Michael Martinez tripled. Lancaster went up 3-1 in the third on Cordero’s RBI single but High Point responded with two runs in the bottom of the innings when Jerry Downs doubled, driving in Michael Russell and new acquisition Logan Moore after both walked.
Lancaster went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Ariel Sandoval ripped a solo homer that was the Barnstormer’s first in 77 innings dating to August 27.
The Rockers tied it again in the sixth. Logan Morrison singled, was sacrificed to second by Jay Gonzalez, went to third on Michael Martinez’s groundout and scored on a wild pitch that rolled into the Rockers dugout.
Moore, who played for the Rockers last year and was in the Mexican League, was brought back in part for his defense. He threw out a runner who was trying to steal second in the third and picked a runner off first in the fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.