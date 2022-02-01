HIGH POINT — TW Andrews did enough to get the job done against West Stokes.
The Lady Raiders used a 13-point run late in the second and early in the third quarter to turn a deficit into a double-digit lead and held on the rest of the way to win 38-29 in Mid-State 2A girls basketball Tuesday at Andrews’ Foree Gymnasium.
In the boys game, Andrews rallied once early but fell behind double digits early in the third and couldn’t quite catch up in falling 67-61.
“We played OK,” Lady Raiders coach John Shearin said. “Nothing more and nothing less — we were just OK. We have some things to clean up. More bad than good, but we’ll take the win, hopefully learn from it and get better.”
Nijayah Townes scored nine points to lead Andrews (12-3 overall, 7-0 conference), which moved two games ahead of the Wildcats atop the conference standings. Alex Belton added seven points while Zaria Scott had six points.
The Lady Raiders trailed by three with three minutes left in the second before scoring the final seven points to lead 18-14 into halftime. They tacked on the first six points of the third to lead by 10 with 4:53 left in the quarter.
“I thought our shot selection was a little better,” Shearin said of the run. “We looked to attack a little more. We got some more open looks and we were able to make a few shots.”
Andrews led by 10 with five minutes left in the game. West Stokes (10-7, 5-2), which was led by Bree Spainhour with 18 points, got as close as six with 48.1 seconds left. But the Lady Raiders hit enough free throws to close it out.
“We always just want to be the best version of ourselves — win, lose or draw,” Shearin said. “If we’re the best version of ourselves, then we’ll tend to win most of our games. So, that’s all we’re really looking for.
“Fortunately, we’re in first. But we won’t be totally satisfied until we get the best out of each one of our kids. And until we get that, we’re going to keep working.”
BOYS GAME
DJ Jackson scored 19 points while Keshawn Gunthrop added 11 points to lead Andrews (12-4, 5-2), which saw its first-place lead atop the conference standings whittled to just a half-game.
The Red Raiders erased a seven-point hole in the first quarter to lead by three late in the second but trailed 27-23 into halftime after a seven-point spurt by the Wildcats. West Stokes, aided by a trio of three-point plays, then opened the third on a 13-5 to lead by 12 with five minutes left in the quarter.
Andrews, trailing by 11 with 5:15 left in the game, got within five at the 4:13, 2:27 and 1:54 marks. But the Wildcats (8-11, 5-3), who were led by Cam Edmonds with 35 points, got a key offensive rebound with 1:15 left.
That helped them score four straight points to push their lead back out to nine with 39.7 seconds left. And that was enough to fend off the Red Raiders, who play again tonight at home against Reidsville.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
TW ANDREWS GIRLS 38, WEST STOKES 29
WS 6 8 6 9 – 29
TWA 7 11 11 9 – 38
WEST STOKES
Bree Spainhour 18, Santoro 6, Davis 2, Brewster 2, Nixon 1
TW ANDREWS
Townes 9, Belton 7, Scott 6, Briggs 5, Jayda Butler 4, Cureton 4, Flowers 3
WEST STOKES BOYS 67, TW ANDREWS 61
WS 17 10 23 17 – 67
TWA 12 11 20 18 – 61
WEST STOKES
Cam Edmonds 35, Bryson Bowman 13, Rawley 8, Allen 6, Spainhour 4, Moran 1
TW ANDREWS
DJ Jackson 19, Keshawn Gunthrop 11, Clinton 9, Pate 8, Umstead 6, Smith 4, Bennett 2, Pringle 2
