HIGH POINT — Entries for the Bud Kivett Memorial city golf championship are coming in at about the same rate as they did for the years just before the pandemic.
City golf director Steve High said Thursday that about 70 entries have been received for the 36-hole event next weekend, which is open to as many as 216 players. The first round is April 30 at Blair Park and the second May 1 at Oak Hollow.
Entries will be accepted through Friday, April 29.
“We’ve always had a surge of entries the week before the tournament and we expect that again this time,” High said. “We should wind up with 100 to 200, like we have been getting.”
The field will be flighted after the first round and the low score overall will be crowned champion regardless of flight. Jeremy Ray of Pfafftown won the overall trophy last year out of the first flight.
If the number of entries is in the 110 range or less, all of the Sunday tee times should be in the morning, High said.
Those over 55 can opt again to play in a Senior Division, which plays a shorter yardage from different tees than the main group and is not eligible for the overall title. The overall and senior champs receive trophies and the top finishers in each flight receive gift certificates.
Both courses appear to be in good shape, according to High.
“The greens were aerorated recently,” High said. “The fairways are starting to turn green and with another week of warm weather they should look really nice.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-88-3519
